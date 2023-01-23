22-Year-Old Bride Decides She Wants A 'Childfree Wedding' — So She's Refusing To Invite Her 20-Year-Old Friend

When we envision a child-free wedding, it usually consists of no screaming children disrupting the ceremony or tearing through the dancefloor while the newlyweds have their first dance.

We usually wouldn’t presume a 20-year-old to be a child and would not think to bar them from child-free weddings.

However, one bride-to-be feels differently and people are calling her out on it.

The bride is having a child-free wedding and is not inviting her 20-year-old friend.

Sharing her story to the subreddit r/AmITheA--hole, the woman asked other Redditors if she was wrong for excluding one of her friends from her wedding due to her age.

The woman, who recently turned 22, revealed that she and her fiance are planning a child-free wedding since they will be serving alcohol at the event.

“This requirement so far has gone over well with most of our invitees (most of our invitees don’t even have kids anyway so it doesn’t make a difference for them),” she wrote.

One of the woman’s close friends is a 20-year-old woman named Mel.

Mel is excluded from the wedding since she is not 21.

However, she believes this to be unfair and decided to discuss the matter with the bride.

“After realizing that pretty much everyone else from the same social circle had been invited except her, she confronted me and demanded to know why she wasn’t invited,” the woman wrote.

“I tried to explain that it wasn’t personal and that I just didn’t want to have to worry about underage drinking going on under my nose on my wedding day.”

Mel pointed out the woman’s hypocrisy since the two have both participated in underage drinking in the past. “I was 20 and she was 18-19ish when we started drinking together,” she admitted.

Although now the woman claims to feel differently about underage drinking.

“Now as an adult, I feel like I have a responsibility to prevent underage drinking,” she wrote. “And as the bride, I feel like I have the right to have a child-free wedding.”

The woman added that Mel is now going around bad-mouthing her to mutual friends over her superiority complex.

“I don’t see why she can’t just relax and let me have my wedding day the way I like,” she argued.

Redditors slammed the bride for excluding Mel and pointed out that she was barely an adult herself.

“It's weird that you would consider someone that is a year younger than you 'a child'... yet think that YOU are old enough to get married ?! So close to being a child?!” one user commented.

“You are massively immature in your thinking. You didn't magically become an adult at 21. You were already legally an adult since 18, you just gained the ability to legally drink,” another user noted.

“Your friend is not a child, she's legally recognized as an adult, just as you are. She's just acting like more of one than you are right now.”

“Having a child-free wedding and having no guests under 21 are different things, as 18-21-year-olds are adults,” another user added.

“I would never exclude one friend from my close friend group because they’re slightly younger. You feel like you 'have a responsibility to prevent underage drinking?' Get a grip you sound so condescending to your friend.”

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.