A recent mega-study of 50+ prior studies comparing employee engagement to chronological age found that older employees are more engaged than their younger colleagues. Could it be that companies are pushing experienced professionals down a path they don’t want to take and jeopardizing this engagement?

My recent performance review left me wondering. (Note: This is an interactive post recommending the use of lots of finger quotes.) My new-ish manager, an effervescent guy nearly half my age, wanted to “huddle” and brainstorm on an ambitious stretch goal for my upcoming year, my fifth with the company.

“We need to get you to the next level,” he enthused, outlining a plan for me to mentor junior writers and eventually step into a team lead position. “Next level?” I thought to myself. “I’m at my final level. I’m 57; a fast, expert writer; I consistently meet or exceed expectations in my performance reviews; and frankly, the idea of managing anyone other than my 90-pound Bernedoodle fills me with dread.”

Instead, I just smiled, wondering if it was time to dust off my resume or accelerate my retirement plan. This, I realized, is the new corporate reality for individual contributors (ICs) like me — those of us over 50 who are damn good at what we do and simply want to keep doing it until we don’t.

We’re locked in a corporate system obsessed with “growth” and “development,” where the only acceptable trajectory is upwards, even when we’re wholly content right where we are. This article argues for a different approach, one that recognizes the value of veteran professionals who excel in their roles and don’t need to “be developed.”

It’s time to ditch the outdated notion that every employee is eager to start managing a team. Rather, businesses should embrace and encourage the contributions of those who choose to master their crafts as experts in their fields.

A plea from Gen X workers: Just let me do my job.

Photo By: Kaboompics.com / Pexels

Stop fixing what ain't broke.

The modern workplace and its performance management software seem to be stuck with the assumption that every employee is a go-getter striving for that coveted corner office (for those who still work in conventional offices). Annual performance reviews, once a straightforward assessment of employees’ capabilities and achievements, have morphed into elaborate exercises in career mapping and “potential” identification.

The shift translates into an unrelenting push for stretch goals, development plans, and leadership training — even for those of us who have spent decades carving out highly successful careers as ICs. This approach, while well-intentioned, often misses the mark when applied to seasoned professionals. Here’s why:

Unnecessary Stress and Pressure: Imagine you’re 55 years old, a skilled engineer, a master of your craft. You consistently deliver high-quality work, and your colleagues think you’re a damn delight. Yet, in your latest performance review, your manager encouraged you to pursue project management certifications and questioned why you haven’t expressed interest in leading a team.

Just like that, your competence and confidence are subtly undermined. You’re left feeling deflated and as though you need to prove yourself in areas that hold exactly zero interest for you this late in your career. Ironically, this well-intentioned effort to encourage growth can result in stress that can actually impede performance.

Time Wasted on Tasks Not Aligned with Strengths or Interests: Development plans often involve activities that are irrelevant to an employee’s core responsibilities. Management may urge a talented writer to attend workshops on public speaking or classes for current SEO practices, despite their having no desire to become a presenter or an SEO analyst. Again, while well-intentioned, this push diverts valuable time and energy away from the employee’s true strengths, hindering productivity and potentially stifling creativity.

Feeling Undervalued for Their Existing Expertise: An unrelenting focus on “career growth” (or worse, “career pathing”) sends the message that an individual contributor simply being excellent in their current role just isn’t good enough. It implies that the skills they’ve worked so hard to hone and their years of experience are somehow less valuable than those required for management or leadership roles.

This mindset can be incredibly discouraging and demotivating for experienced professionals who have dedicated years to refining their expertise. They may start to feel like the company doesn’t genuinely appreciate their contributions, leading to disengagement and even resentment.

Career success takes many forms, and not everyone aspires to climb the corporate ladder. Most successful ICs derive immense satisfaction from mastering their craft and contributing as independent experts. It’s time for organizations to acknowledge and value this path, as it were, offering alternative ways to recognize and reward those who choose to thrive as individual contributors.

Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels

What if we just let people do their jobs?

What if companies stepped back from the relentless pursuit of “upward mobility” and recognized the enormous value of expertise in its own right? Consider a workplace where seasoned ICs are celebrated for their mastery, instead of being subtly (or not so subtly) pressured to become something they’re not.

A workplace where performance reviews focus on actual performance, not on shoehorning individuals into a one-size-fits-all model of advancement. This is not some radical new concept; it’s simply a return to common sense. And the benefits are abundant.

Increased Focus and Productivity: When experienced employees are freed from the pressure of pursuing irrelevant goals or skills, they can dedicate their full attention to what they do best. This laser focus translates into increased productivity, higher quality work, and greater efficiency. Imagine the effect on a company’s bottom line when its most practiced employees are empowered to work at peak performance within their chosen areas of expertise.

Higher Job Satisfaction and Morale: Feeling valued and appreciated is a fundamental human need. When companies recognize and reward excellence, it fosters a sense of job satisfaction and boosts morale. This, in turn, creates a more positive and supportive work environment for everyone. Employees who feel content and fulfilled in their roles are more likely to be engaged, motivated, and committed to the company’s success.

Reduced Employee Turnover: The constant pressure to “move up or move out” can lead to unnecessary voluntary turnover, especially among valuable senior staff. A simpler approach, focused on recognizing and rewarding ability in current roles, can significantly reduce this turnover. Companies can keep their most experienced and knowledgeable employees, saving on recruitment and training costs while benefiting from the institutional knowledge these individuals hold.

Better Use of Existing Skills and Experience: Why try to force a stellar software developer into being a mediocre manager? A more streamlined system enables employers to tap into the existing skills and experience of their senior ICs, ensuring that talent is used effectively and strategically. This leads to better problem-solving, innovation, and overall organizational effectiveness.

By adopting a simpler, more tailored approach to performance management, companies can create a workplace where experienced individual contributors feel valued, supported, and motivated to excel in the roles they’ve chosen. This shift in perspective benefits not only the employees but also the entire organization.

Beyond the Corporate Ladder: Actionable strategies for empowering individual contributors

It’s time for companies to stop treating their individual contributors (ICs) like cogs in a machine and start recognizing them for the invaluable assets they are. Here’s how to create a workplace where your ICs not only survive but thrive:

Forget the Employee of the Month parking spot. If you want to keep your top ICs happy, you need to show them the love — and not just with a pizza party.

Pay Them What They’re Worth: You know it. I know it. Money talks. Offer competitive salaries and benefits that truly reflect the value they bring to the table. And don’t forget to keep those salaries in line with their growing expertise and the ever-rising cost of living.

You know it. I know it. Money talks. Offer competitive salaries and benefits that truly reflect the value they bring to the table. And don’t forget to keep those salaries in line with their growing expertise and the ever-rising cost of living. Sing Their Praises (Loudly): Make sure to recognize their achievements in company meetings and on your internal recognition portal if you have one.

Make sure to recognize their achievements in company meetings and on your internal recognition portal if you have one. Give Them the Stage: ICs are often the unsung heroes behind the scenes. Give them a chance to shine by providing opportunities to share their knowledge and insights. Think internal conferences, workshops, or even a good old-fashioned TED Talk-style presentation. (Or don’t. Much like everyone doesn’t want the management track, not everyone likes being in the limelight.)

ICs are often the unsung heroes behind the scenes. Give them a chance to shine by providing opportunities to share their knowledge and insights. Think internal conferences, workshops, or even a good old-fashioned TED Talk-style presentation. (Or don’t. Much like everyone doesn’t want the management track, not everyone likes being in the limelight.) Fuel Their Fire & Fund Their Brainpower: ICs are passionate about their work. They’re always looking to learn and grow within their chosen field. So, feed that fire! Don’t be stingy with the professional development budget. Support their quest for knowledge by funding relevant (keyword relevant) certifications, specialized training courses, or even tuition assistance for that Master’s degree they’ve been eyeing.

ICs are passionate about their work. They’re always looking to learn and grow within their chosen field. So, feed that fire! Don’t be stingy with the professional development budget. Support their quest for knowledge by funding relevant (keyword relevant) certifications, specialized training courses, or even tuition assistance for that Master’s degree they’ve been eyeing. Unleash Them at Conferences: Conferences aren’t just for free swag (though some of that stuff is pretty sweet). They’re a chance for ICs to connect with other experts, learn about the latest trends, and come back to the office full of new ideas to share with the team.

Conferences aren’t just for free swag (though some of that stuff is pretty sweet). They’re a chance for ICs to connect with other experts, learn about the latest trends, and come back to the office full of new ideas to share with the team. Give Them Time to Think: We all know that deep work is where the magic happens. So, carve out some dedicated time during the workday for ICs to dive deep into research, explore new ideas, or just get lost in their genius zone.

We all know that deep work is where the magic happens. So, carve out some dedicated time during the workday for ICs to dive deep into research, explore new ideas, or just get lost in their genius zone. One step beyond: Consider creating a sabbatical program for employees who have been with the company for several years.

Yan Krukau / Pexels

Clear the path to greatness and cultivate a culture of respect.

Just because someone doesn’t want to manage people doesn’t mean they lack ambition. Create clear career paths for ICs, with opportunities for growth and recognition that don’t involve managerial roles.

Invent Awesome Titles: Who wouldn’t want to be a Principal Engineer, a Lead Scientist, or a Head Writer? Create roles that reflect your ICs’ advanced skills and give them the influence they deserve. But for the love of everything holy, please stay far, far away from Gurus, Ninjas, or Magicians.

Who wouldn’t want to be a Principal Engineer, a Lead Scientist, or a Head Writer? Create roles that reflect your ICs’ advanced skills and give them the influence they deserve. But for the love of everything holy, please stay far, far away from Gurus, Ninjas, or Magicians. Challenge Them (In a Good Way): Most ICs crave challenging projects that allow them to flex their intellectual muscles. Give them opportunities to lead initiatives, solve complex problems, and make a real impact.

Policies and programs are only part of the equation. To truly empower your ICs, you need to create a culture where they feel valued, respected, and heard.

Talk to Them (Like, Actually Talk): Encourage open and honest communication between managers and ICs. Make sure their voices are heard and their needs are met.

Encourage open and honest communication between managers and ICs. Make sure their voices are heard and their needs are met. Give Them Space: Micromanaging is so last century. Trust your ICs to be grown adults and manage their own time and tasks effectively. Give them the autonomy they need to do their best work.

Micromanaging is so last century. Trust your ICs to be grown adults and manage their own time and tasks effectively. Give them the autonomy they need to do their best work. Celebrate Their Uniqueness: Not everyone wants to be a manager, and that’s okay! Embrace the diversity of your workforce and celebrate the distinctive contributions of your ICs.

By following these strategies, you can create a workplace where your ICs feel like they belong, where they can grow and thrive, and where they can do what they do best without feeling pressured to become something they’re not.

Stop chasing 'potential' and reward real results.

Corporate America’s obsession with climbing the ladder is leaving a trail of untapped talent in its wake. We’re so focused on pushing employees “up or out” that we’re overlooking the immense value of those who have already found their sweet spot — we ICs who deliver exceptional results.

It’s time to kick to the curb the outdated notion that the ultimate career success means managing others. For many, true fulfillment lies in mastering their craft, becoming the go-to expert, the indispensable problem-solver. Contrary to the belief of some, this isn’t a lack of ambition, it’s a different kind of ambition — the drive to be the best at what we do.

Companies need to create a culture that values expertise for its own sake. Reward excellence in current roles. Provide alternative paths for growth and recognition that don’t involve herding cats (a.k.a. managing people).

Embrace the power of your individual contributors. It’s time to build a workplace where everyone can thrive, regardless of their rung on that ladder.

Christine Keene is a former Army photojournalist who discovered her true calling helping businesses, from mom & pops to major corporations, shine through compelling, revenue-generating content. Clients call her their "Swiss-Army pen" because she’s a copywriter, designer, and proofreader all in one slick multitool.

