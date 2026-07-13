Gen X & Boomers Usually Think 9 Things Mean ‘Hard Work’ When They’re Actually Pretty Bad For You

People in older generations are known for their work ethic and perseverance. In many ways, their childhood and adult experiences shaped a mentality that emphasizes the importance of hard work, and in some ways, that's been a good thing. In their professional lives, especially, this attitude has often served them well, setting them up for lots of success and promotions.

However, there are also many things baby boomers and Gen X think of as part of a solid work ethic that are actually pretty bad for you in the long run. Gen Z and millennials see the drawbacks and are pushing back on them in their own careers so they don't have to deal with the same problems.

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Baby boomers and Gen X often think these things mean hard work, but they're honestly pretty unhealthy for you

1. Sacrificing their personal time to get things done

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For many older people, sacrificing their personal time to make sure they get done with what needs to get done is an occasional necessity. They might take work home with them or answer emails and phone calls until late in the evening because they are loyal and want to be sure their responsibilities are taken care of. And while that might be admirable and in some ways ideal, overworking yourself can ultimately lead to exhaustion, lower productivity, increased stress, and a lack of motivation.

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Gen Zers and millennials are actively pushing back on that mentality in favor of a more balanced dynamic. A 2026 survey by Deloitte found that respondents believe maintaining separation between work and their personal lives is essential.

2. Staying with one company out of loyalty

Many older workers have much higher levels of company loyalty than younger employees. They’re collectively willing to stay in a role or with a company for decades, in stark contrast to younger employees who spend more time and energy job-hopping.

Many of the companies they worked for promised benefits, paid a livable wage, or offered a sense of accomplishment at work that young people just don’t have anymore. Because of this, they were willing to occasionally sacrifice their sleep and personal time for their jobs.

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However, when that company doesn’t recognize that effort or care about its employees to the same degree they care about itself in return, it’s a red flag. Especially when an employee consistently puts their effort and all of their eggs into one basket, they become vulnerable. They stop learning to specialize their skills and compete with other job applicants. They put themselves at risk of being stuck if layoffs come around or benefits are cut back.

3. Taking pride in taking no time off

Compared to Gen Z, who use sick time for mental health days and use up all their PTO every single calendar year, older generations take a lot of pride in not using the time off that they’re entitled to at work. Their job becomes the center of their life, often at the expense of their well-being over time.

There are plenty of older workers who’ve learned how to set boundaries and take their time off, but sometimes, even in these situations, they have a lingering sense of guilt. They believe that hustle and grinding are the keys to career success, without considering that they’re worse employees when they’re burnt out and exhausted.

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4. Paying their dues

Part of the resentment that lingers between generations, both at home and in the workplace, stems from this idea that younger people need to pay their dues. If older generations had to struggle in their careers, put their personal lives on the line, and burn themselves out to achieve success as leaders, it feels unfair to them when young people expect more balance and flexibility.

In reality, everyone deserves these things. Everyone deserves to feel protected at work, whether they’re taking time off or not. Everyone should have job stability while also having a work-life balance. These are things that can be accessible to everyone if only there weren’t resentment over young people paving a new path.

Just because older generations of workers managed burnout throughout their careers doesn’t mean it’s a required assignment to be respected. In fact, taking on this mentality at the expense of personal health and well-being should be perceived as quite the opposite.

5. Going to an office daily

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Young people want flexibility at work, whether that’s a hybrid structure or being able to set their own schedule. Some want entirely remote work, but most are happy to come to an in-person office if they have the flexibility to attend appointments and work from home when they need to.

However, many Gen Xers and boomers believe that going to an in-person office Monday through Friday, consistently throughout their careers, is a sign of resilience and a strong work ethic. They’ve spent their entire careers getting up early, adhering to a strict dress code, and managing an all-encompassing schedule, so why shouldn’t everyone else?

However, hybrid workers not only have better job satisfaction but they’re also more productive and efficient. Flexibility is better for everyone, both professionally and personally.

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6. Climbing the corporate ladder

In a traditional sense, feeling like you need to earn promotions and climb the corporate hierarchy in an office can be exhausting. Especially when the people who actually get those promotions and find their leadership roles quickly are usually the ones with diverse social networks and connections, it’s often disappointing when your self-worth and career are defined only by status in the workplace.

That’s why so many Gen Z people are turning away from this traditional workplace route to success. Instead, they’re job-hopping, which in turn helps them build connections across companies and industries and specialize their skills. They’re finding meaning and figuring out what they enjoy. They’re growing as people, instead of putting all their eggs in one basket.

Yes, stability and loyalty are great, but not when they come at the expense of your well-being, skill set, and personal and professional growth.

7. Making their job their entire identity

When your self-worth is tied up in your job or career, anything that goes wrong affects both your professional and personal life. A lay-off or a bad day at work isn’t left in the office because they chip away at self-esteem and comes home to negatively affect personal routines, relationships, and mental health.

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Many older generations pretend or believe they’re just being ambitious, but in reality, no success at work is enough to compensate for their lack of self-worth. They’re not seeking meaning and purpose. They’re seeking validation and praise.

8. Only having face-to-face conversations

Meeting fatigue is a real thing. However, for many legacy corporate employees, it’s become normalized. Despite having offline options and digital communication alternatives, everything, even topics that could’ve been an email, seems to be a face-to-face meeting or conversation.

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Gen Xers and boomers do appreciate the respect and connection that come from face-to-face conversations, but that doesn’t mean they’re always the most efficient. Especially as younger generations come into these companies and need space for independent work or flexibility, having a mix of both communication styles is necessary for everyone’s success.

9. Leading instead of teaching

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Part of the resentment that older generations and younger peers share in the workplace stems from a lack of structure for learning and growth. Older generations tend to be leaders who take pride in holding all the responsibility on their shoulders, when in reality, everyone benefits from training, learning, and delegating.

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When you try to prove yourself by doing everything alone and refusing to ask for help, you’re putting your well-being at risk. Over time, you become less productive and more worried about getting through the day or getting through the week.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.