People Who Talk Big But Get Zero Work Done Usually Say 11 Phrases When Called Out

Despite the fact that we are not seemingly stuck in a permanent hustle economy, are still many people who fall victim to a constant state of idleness. They avoid doing too much work and hope nobody notices.

When someone says something about it, they often rely on a canned set of fake-busy phrases in order to keep passing their work off to others.

11 phrases people who talk big say when they get called out for getting zero work done:

1. 'It's next on my list'

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While it's true that to-do lists can be a productive time and task management tool, people who talk big but pretty much never finish all their work don't mean it when they say something is next on their list.

In fact, they likely don't have a to-do list at all, but a chaotic rambling of responsibilities and tasks floating around in their head and causing a state of chronic idleness or procrastination.

They use phrases like this to distract other people from their idleness, not to actually motivate themselves or prove their productivity. It's one of the things lazy people use when they're trying to look busy but haven't done anything.

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2. 'I was just about to do that'

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When someone says "I was just about to do that" it really means "I haven't started" or "I completely forgot about that."

Of course, if they actually meet their deadline and leverage self-discipline to be productive after a conversation like this, that's valid. Everyone forgets things amid the chaos of everyday life. However, if it's a guise to give them more time for idleness or to excuse their lack of work, it can sabotage their success, relationships, and sense of self-worth in the long run.

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3. 'I'm pretty swamped today'

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Yes, some of us are actually swamped. Life is busy and most of us are doing more work in less time these days. But people who like to talk big but do very little say it just to get you off their back.

They're trying to distract other people from realizing they're not really doing anything, so they pretend to be overworked, overwhelmed, and "swamped" with work to avoid taking on anything new. When someone above them actually wants to do an inventory of their tasks, it's usually pretty underwhelming!

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4. 'I work better under pressure'

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Shout-out to all the ADHD queens and kings in the chat on this one.

Yes, indeed, some people seem to work better when there's a sense of urgency, and that can be used as a tool. The big difference is that those people always come through in the end.

Many lazy people are prompted into a state of constant idleness, however, similar to procrastination or overworking. It's often a coping defense mechanism against discomfort.

Sadly, it rarely works. It makes them look like they are all talk and zero effort.

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5. 'It's been unexpectedly busy today'

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By pretending to be overwhelmed and busy, people who talk big divert attention away from their idleness. Even if they're not intending to, misguided phrases like this can sabotage their relationships and trust in environments like the workplace.

It can't last forever, tough. At some point, their lack of enthusiasm and productivity will have a light shone on it. It's unfortunate too, because especially in situations where there's a physical laziness guiding someone, they tend to be smarter, with more intellect and competency to offer on the other side of self-discipline.

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6. 'I don't want to rush through it'

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Phrases like this one can be hard to catch because they seem to make sense. In reality, it's a big-talker feigning a kind of intentional and thoughtful attitude, even though they likely haven't started the project or abandoned it early on and haven't gone back to resume.

Of course, hurrying does tend to sabotage productivity, quality, and intention in our work, so it's a good thought. But for a lazy person who's either procrastinating to rush later or putting off a project completely, it's hard to use as an excuse for lacking effort.

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7. 'I'll get to it later'

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There's a difference between procrastination and laziness. One intends to complete a project or thing at some point, while the other lacks motivation to do it completely. But what they do share, according to psychiatrist Neel Burton, is a lack of motivation. Often, they struggle to genuinely prioritize important tasks and flex their self-discipline muscle.

"I'll get to it later" could be completely valid, even for a procrastinator that's waiting until the last second at the expense of their mental clarity or well-being. But for others, its just another way to distract people from the fact that they're planning on doing pretty much nothing (and then they'll probably ask for the credit later!).

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8. 'I've got a lot going on right now'

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Chances are, if a lazy person says something like "I've got a lot going on right now," the tasks and struggles at hand are probably not what you'd expect. There's a small percentage that they're actually busy with worthwhile tasks or projects and instead distract themselves from the guilt of their lacking productivity with things like doom-scrolling and mindless entertainment.

They may use a phrase like this to disguise their laziness, but that doesn't mean they're actually going to make a change and do anything differently. And that's what's key: some people don't know how to manage their time and would benefit from a little mentoring and support to do their job better.

But the big talkers who expect others to pick up their slack? They aren't interested.

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9. 'I've been stuck in my inbox all day'

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While it's certainly possible for unexpected administrative tasks like emails and texts to pile up, especially for workers who both manage people and have their own set of responsibilities, phrases like this are sometimes just an excuse. Big talkers who don't want to dig into the hard stuff often misuse their time, spending oto much time on self-indulgent tawks.

They focus on the tasks that take the least amount of attention or effort, like organizing their inbox or going through their spam folder, to look like they're being productive when, in reality, they're struggling with the self-discipline it takes to start a larger, more important task.

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10. 'I have my own process'

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To avoid taking accountability for their lack of productivity or to remove themselves from the pressure of authority, people who talk big often ask people to back off and let them work by their own process. This would be fine, except their own process means they're getting almost zero work done.

Everyone does tend to complete tasks and garner motivation in their own ways, but a lazy person likely lacks the self-discipline to anything at all, hence their reliance on phrases like this. If they care about their job, they'll be interested in learning from others on how to be more productive. If not, you're looking at someone who just makes excuses.

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11. 'I want to get it right'

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Many people weaponize misguided perfectionism as an excuse for their laziness, using phrases like this to try to look busy even when they haven't done anything. They'll push off projects, avoid taking on new responsibilities, and avoid accountability for their lack of productivity by pretending to be a perfectionist.

While it's possible to both be a perfectionist and fall into lazy habits, it's hardly ever the true motivation for someone using a phrase like this to avoid work completely.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.