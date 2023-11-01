Woman Says She Was Fired For Not Liking Her Job — 'Since When Are We Supposed To Like Our Jobs?'

In the workplace, job satisfaction and happiness are often elusive. Many people choose to stick to their unfulfilling jobs because they have few other options, and sadly, Americans have normalized the concept of working a job they hate for the sake of comfort and financial need.

But for one worker, she was let go from her job for doing just that.

One woman claims she was fired because she didn't like her job.

People can get fired for a lot of reasons — misconduct, chronic lateness, theft. Sometimes termination is fair, but sometimes it’s just completely unwarranted and unexpected.

Yvette Segan took to TikTok after finding herself in this exact scenario. Segan stated she was fired for no real cause. When she asked her employers why, they replied, "It just seems like you're not really invested long-term. It seems like you really don't like your job."

Segan admitted in her video that she clearly did not like her job, but since when are people supposed to? "I thought you just bootstrapped it and just muscle through the day, like my Republican dad told me," she stated.

If job performance is poor due to a strong dislike for your job, that's obviously worthy of termination. If you're doing your part and keeping up with your responsibilities, but you struggle to find passion in a position that may lack depth and fulfillment, well, that's just everyday life, right?

Is it fair to fire someone simply because they don't like their job?

It's no secret that not everyone can have or will get their dream job, despite how hard they work.

Oftentimes, people get stuck in roles that are not aligned with their passions or career goals. Quite simply, the need for money and benefits or a flexible schedule usually outweighs the need for job satisfaction.

While disliking your job is unfortunate, it's not a valid reason for termination. In fact, firing someone for their job dissatisfaction raises big ethical concerns for the corporate world. It ignores the fact that people have the right to their own feelings and opinions.

Once employers notice a certain apathy from their employees, rather than choosing to tackle the issue and find a solution, they disregard the various reasons why, which can include: lack of opportunities for growth, a toxic work environment, and unfair pay.

Photo: shisuka / Canva Pro

Dismissing employees for not liking their jobs creates a culture of fear and conformity within the workplace, causing employees to feel pressured to hide their true feelings. This hinders open communication and the potential for constructive feedback and improvement.

Why do so many people stay stuck in roles they don't enjoy?

The short answer is simple — the paycheck. Once you become trapped in the proverbial hamster wheel of work, it's hard to remove yourself, especially when money is on the line.

But the opposite can also be said. Many times, the predominant reason someone dislikes their job is because they are being underpaid. In this scenario, it seems obvious that taking a risk to find something better is the obvious choice, but according to career coaches, there are many reasons people stay in jobs where they feel undervalued.

It's unfortunate that many corporate employers lack emphasis on employee well-being and engagement.

Good employers know how important it is to address underlying issues that contribute to employee dissatisfaction. When employees express their concerns, it presents an opportunity for improvement and growth, and most importantly, retention. When all is said and done, happy employees perform better.

Rather than resorting to termination, encouraging open communication, addressing the root of dissatisfaction, and providing support and guidance are more productive approaches that benefit both the organization and its workforce.

If you're fired from your job for ridiculous reasons such as dissatisfaction, it may be a sign you're meant for something greater, and it's time to redefine your life path and create your own fulfillment. It won't be easy, but it's possible.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers pop culture, lifestyle and spirituality topics.