After Quitting Her Job, A Woman Explains The Difference In Reactions She Gets From Boomers Versus Gen Zers

The decision to quit a job that is no longer serving you can be a daunting choice, especially with a myriad of factors to consider.

However, in a TikTok video, a content creator named Samantha Shea explained that after quitting her job, she noticed that the reactions she got were contradictory depending on the age of the person she was speaking to.

She explained the differing reactions from both baby boomers and Gen Zers after quitting her job.

In Shea's video, she admitted that after recently quitting her job, whenever she brings up the fact that she is no longer employed with boomers versus Gen Zers, their reactions are always starkly different.

"The difference between generations is every time I tell someone who's over the age of 40 that I left my job, they're like, 'Oh my God, what are you gonna do? You don't have a job lined up. Aren't you nervous? Don't you have to pay rent?'" Shea said.

Yet, when she says the same thing to anyone in their 20s or early 30s, the responses aren't nearly as worried compared to the older generations. Instead, Gen Zers and even millennials are often congratulatory and happy for Shea that she's no longer working somewhere that was no longer serving her needs.

"Whenever I tell someone that is [in their] 20s or early 30s, they're like, 'Congratulations. Let's go celebrate. You're the best, you're the bomb, you're an icon.' So I just love that,"

Shea continued. In the comments section, she explained that despite quitting her job, she has money in her savings account and can have other streams of income to support herself while she searches for other employment.

Despite the lighthearted observation of how different generations are when it comes to having jobs and staying employed, it raises the conversation about Gen Zers being unafraid to hop around to different jobs if the last one isn't meeting their standards.

Photo: Liza Summer / Pexels

The majority of workers who have left their jobs recently have been Gen Zers.

According to a report conducted by LinkedIn, more than half of U.S. workers — 61% — have considered leaving their jobs in 2023. A higher percentage of Gen Z (defined by LinkedIn as ages 18-25) and millennial (ages 26-41) workers are planning to call it quits than any other generation.

Of an estimated 2,000 working-class adults in America who were surveyed, 72% of Gen Zers and 66% of millennials said they are contemplating a career change in the next 12 months, compared to just 55% of Gen Xers (ages 42-57) and 30% of baby boomers (ages 58-76).

On top of that, per a study by a management consulting firm named Oliver Wyman, Gen Zers don't share the same hang-ups about being labeled as "job hoppers" that older generations do. In fact, 70% of Gen Zers who say they're "loyal" to their employers are either actively or passively seeking a new job.

According to Oliver Wyman's study, Gen Zers have a long list of demands from a job in order to stay, including benefits such as comprehensive healthcare coverage and mental health support, as well as company transparency. Compared to previous generations — such as a poll that found 40% of baby boomers have stayed with their employer for more than 20 years — Gen Z isn't afraid to jump ship, even if they don't have a backup plan.

However, there seem to be some downsides to Gen Z switching careers with the flick of their wrist. According to a Paychex survey of 825 workers, nearly 90% of Gen Zers who left their jobs during the great resignation regret quitting, and as a result, their mental health is declining.

Regardless of which generation you're in, it's important to consider all factors when deciding to either switch careers or quit a job altogether.

Photo: Nicola Barts / Pexels

There is nothing wrong with demanding more from an employer, and leaving if those needs aren't met, especially in a society where prices for basic necessities are steadily increasing, the housing market is quickly becoming unaffordable, and many people aren't making livable wages anymore.

While it's impossible to follow the mantra of choosing to do what you love and you'll never have to work a day in your life, you also shouldn't settle for the bare minimum. As long as you're carefully weighing the pros and cons of any career move, nothing should stop you from putting your own mental and physical well-being above the gears of a capitalistic world.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.