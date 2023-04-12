Woman Quits 10 Minutes Into Her First Day After Boss Told Her To Wait In The Lobby Before Starting—She Saw 'Red Flags'

A woman revealed that she didn't think twice about quitting her job just a few minutes after showing up for her first shift.

In a TikTok video, Teearra West explained that she had just recently been hired at a company, and when she showed up for her first day, she noticed a few concerning things about her employers that caused her to walk right out of the building before she even began working.

West said she quit her job just ten minutes into her first after noticing 'red flags' about the company.

In West's video, shared that on her first day of work at her new job, she was forced to quit after learning how unprepared her employers were and the warning she had received from the other employees at the company.

When West arrived for her first day, she noticed that many of her other coworkers were longtime friends, who immediately asked if she had recently been hired. When West confirmed that she was now working there, she was shocked to learn that many of the other employees told her she wouldn't like it.

"The trainer came out and gave me my badge," West said. "And they were like, 'Hey, we're still waiting on a piece of your background to come back, so if you want to wait in the lobby, you can.'" After hearing that, West immediately turned down the badge and the job, telling them that she was just going to go home.

"I got another job anyway," she continued.

She claimed that her new job was incredibly disorganized and didn't have anything ready for her to start.

In a follow-up video, West explained the specifics that happened at the company that made her want to quit as soon as she arrived. She pointed out that she had been looking for a temporary second job until she would eventually start her new job in a week.

"I applied for the job, they hired me. After they hired me, they started sending me things like, do a background check, do a drug test, just typical stuff that you would do to get a job," she said. "I did all of that."

However, the "red flags" started appearing for West after she reached out to the job recruiter to ask how much the hourly pay would be, but was told three different numbers that weren't at all what West thought she would be paid for the position.

"They kept giving me the runaround. They kept telling me to fill out an I9 form 12 times after I did it 12 times. I had to keep filling it out because they kept not getting it somehow," she recalled.

After being told all her forms were in and she was now ready to come in and start, West arrived at 10 o'clock on the dot, took her ID photo, but was told by the person who was supposed to train her that she wasn't going to be allowed in the back because they hadn't finished completing West's background check.

West immediately started to feel annoyed at having her time wasted, since she would now have to go back home until the company was able to clear her background check so she'd be able to work.

"After all the red flags, that was the final straw for me," she said after hearing from one of her close friends that the job was actually a nightmare. "Once they brought my badge, which took 15 minutes, I said [to] just keep the badge, I'm just going to go home."

"They should've been well-prepared because I've been waiting on this job for about two weeks, so [they] had plenty of time to get my [things] together and organize."

People agreed that the company appeared to be 'unprofessional' by not having all of her paperwork ready.

"Why [people] don’t understand bad energy! It’s not about the money. My sanity is worth more than money. Definitely unprofessionalism," one TikTok user pointed out.

Another user agreed, adding, "What kind of job is still waiting for their background on an employee on the 1st day of work?"

West responded, writing that as someone who has come from a background in management, she recognized that as being a "huge red flag" and refused to stick around long enough to see anything else.

"I think you did the right thing," a third user remarked. "They were not prepared for your first day."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics.