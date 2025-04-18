7 Things Gen Z Workers Complain About That Older Generations See As A Rite Of Passage

For decades, climbing the career ladder came with a familiar set of unwritten rules like enduring low pay, staying late to prove your dedication, and working hard for little rewards or benefits. These rites of passage were considered the price of success, but Generation Z isn’t having it.

This new generation of workers is questioning the traditions their parents and older co-workers took for granted. Why should suffering be a stepping stone to success? With a fresh perspective shaped by economic instability, social justice, and digital fluency, Gen Z is flipping the script on what it means to earn your place in the workforce.

Here are seven things Gen Z workers complain about that older generations see as a rite of passage:

1. Low starting pay

Everyone starts at the bottom, but many boomers and Gen X workers see low starting pay as a rite of passage. Proof that you're willing to grind and slowly work your way up the ladder. However, Gen Z is pushing back on the idea that entry-level pay should be barely livable.

A survey found that 87% of Gen Z full-time workers feel they are underpaid. With rising costs of living, student debt, and more transparency around salaries, they’re asking, "Why is fair pay something you have to earn?"

They value being compensated for the skills they bring now, especially in roles that require degrees, technical knowledge, or multitasking.

2. Strict 9-to-5 schedules

Showing up at nine and clocking out at five or later has long been the standard. Being physically present at your desk equaled productivity and professionalism. Flexibility? To older generations, that was earned, not expected. However, Gen Z grew up in a digital world where being "online" doesn’t mean being in one place.

According to a report by Cloudbooking, 67% of workers say they would be less likely to work for a company that doesn’t offer hybrid working. They value results over rigid hours and believe work should fit around life, not the other way around.

To them, flexibility isn’t a luxury, it’s a baseline. If the job can be done remotely or asynchronously, then why not do it from anywhere?

3. No mental health support

For many older workers, mental health is a private matter or something you just deal with on your own. The workplace isn't a space for emotional support, and "toughing it out" was the norm.

On the other hand, Gen Z workers are demanding mental health support as a basic right, not a luxury. They believe mental health is just as important as physical health, and it should be prioritized in the workplace.

They expect employers to offer resources like counseling services, mental health days, and a supportive environment that acknowledges the burnout phase. For Gen Z, mental health care isn't something to hide or deal with after hours. They are outspoken about needing to take care of their mental well-being as part of their overall health and work-life balance.

4. Dress codes

For many older generations, adhering to strict dress codes was considered part of the job. The expectation was that professional attire, like suits, ties, and formal shoes, was a sign of respect and dedication to the company. Dress for success was a common mantra, and casual attire was only acceptable during weekends or in less formal environments.

Gen Z is pushing back against rigid dress codes, advocating for a more relaxed, inclusive, and comfortable approach to workplace attire. They value individuality and comfort, arguing that how you dress shouldn't be tied to your professional worth or productivity.

Many see strict dress codes as outdated, especially in creative industries or remote or hybrid work environments. According to Clarify Capital, 63% of Americans believe the shift in workplace formality is positive. For Gen Z, professional success isn't tied to a suit and tie but to performance, skills, and results.

5. 'Paying your dues' via menial tasks

For older generations, menial or grunt work like making coffee, organizing files, or doing repetitive administrative tasks was seen as part of the climb. The belief was that you had to put in your time doing these less glamorous tasks before earning more challenging or rewarding responsibilities. It was viewed as a rite of passage that taught patience, humility, and work ethic.

Gen Z isn’t having it. They’re vocal about not wanting to be stuck doing menial tasks, especially if their role or skillset doesn’t align with them.

According to a survey by Handshake, 65% of Gen Z undergrads would not apply for positions if they felt the employer's values didn't align with their own. Instead of paying their dues with busywork, Gen Z workers expect to contribute to projects that align with their professional skills and development goals.

They argue that menial tasks are often a waste of time and prevent them from growing in their careers. They are more likely to challenge the pay your dues mentality, expecting to work on meaningful and impactful tasks from the get-go.

6. A reluctance to embrace new technology

For many older generations, the adoption of new technology was a gradual and sometimes hesitant process. It was common to see older workers sticking with familiar methods and tools, even if newer ones offered improved efficiency.

The attitude was often, "If it ain't broke, don’t fix it." Plus, many believed that learning new tools and systems was something you had to work your way into over time, essentially, paying your dues in tech literacy.

Gen Z, having grown up with smartphones, social media, and an ever-evolving digital landscape, is extremely tech-savvy. In fact, Gen Z sees technology as an essential part of work, and if the company isn't keeping up, they may feel disconnected or frustrated.

They also tend to adapt quickly and want to integrate new tools into their workflows, whether it's AI, advanced project management software, or new collaboration tools.

7. Overtime without compensation

For many older workers, overtime without compensation was simply part of the job, especially in salaried positions. The idea was that you worked hard to prove your dedication and commitment to the company. The expectation was that long hours were a necessary sacrifice for career advancement, with the reward being the eventual promotion or raise that would come later.

Gen Z is pushing back hard on the idea of unpaid overtime. For them, the idea of sacrificing personal time for a job is non-negotiable, especially when it doesn't come with fair compensation.

A survey revealed that 62% of Gen Z professionals would accept a lower salary if it meant a better work-life balance. Gen Z workers often want clear boundaries between work and personal life, and they are more likely to speak up about the issue of unpaid overtime.

If they’re expected to go above and beyond, then they believe they should be compensated for it, either in the form of extra pay or time off.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.