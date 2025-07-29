If You've Ever Worked For One Of These Types Of People, You Know What It's Like To Have A Horrible Boss

Horrible bosses are far too common. They might be narcissistic, micromanagers, or just downright rude, and it can put a severe mental strain on employees. If you've ever had a horrible boss, you know that it takes a significant toll on your motivation and confidence. New data shows that people have strong opinions about terrible bosses and how to deal with them both in and out of the office.

A recent survey reveals exactly what types of people make horrible bosses.

Kickresume, an AI-powered career tool, conducted a survey to find out how over 1,000 professionals feel about horrible bosses and how it affects their work and their well-being. Unsurprisingly, a whopping 85% of respondents claimed that they've experienced working for a horrible boss, and an overwhelming 94% of them said that their boss negatively impacted their work-life balance.

Seventy percent even considered leaving their job because of their boss's behavior. However, only 5% of professionals reported their horrible boss to HR, suggesting that there may be a deeper-rooted fear of retaliation or punishment.

Though anyone can be a terrible boss, 64% respondents said their bad boss was male compared to 35% saying theirs was female. Kickresume believes this may be attributed to gender imbalances in leadership positions, which are often dominated by men.

15 different types of horrible bosses were identified in the survey.

If you've ever worked for a bad boss, and chances are high you have, you've likely given the dragon in the office down the hall a nickname to chant in your head whenever you see him or her. Sure, it's a little juvenile, but there are times when you need to do whatever you can to get through the day.

One of the survey questions asked respondents, "If you were to give your horrible boss a nickname, which one would it be?" Almost 1 in 5 (17%) said "The Royal Highness" best described their boss, indicating that they are perceived as egotistical, narcissistic, and entitled.

12% picked "The Mood Swinger." These bosses create an unstable and unpredictable working environment because you never know what mood they're in or how they will react. This often makes the workplace feel scary and unsafe.

"The Insecure Boss" was also a top choice, at 10%. These bosses require validation from others, may overcompensate in their work, and might tear others down for the sake of making themselves look better.

The 12 nicknames that followed weren't quite as popular but encompassed everything from "Big Brother," the micromanager, "The Favoritist," who did just what it described, favored certain employees, and "The Thief," the boss who does very little work but takes credit for the ideas and effort of the team.

Workers' mental health and overall well-being suffer greatly from dealing with a horrible boss.

Nearly half of respondents (48%) said they dreaded going to work, and 35% started second-guessing themselves. They reported their work performance and mental health declining, and 20% even admitted to crying at work.

Many reported that they suffered both on and off the clock, with the most common problem being constant stress and unpredictability (38%). At work, respondents said they felt they always had to look busy (18%), and some were forced to be available at all times (17%). Nine percent said that, for them, the line between work life and personal life was completely blurred.

Peter Duris, CEO at Kickresume, says, "Dealing with a horrible boss, whether they’re volatile, narcissistic, or just love to gossip, can make every day feel much harder than it needs to be. Our survey highlighted that toxic leadership can have a big impact on not just an employee's performance, but their mental health too. As many as 34% of respondents reported experiencing this."

Sadly, the current state of the economy and the job market doesn't give employees much freedom in seeking alternate employment, even if their boss's behavior is detrimental to their well-being. That doesn't mean you have to just grin and bear it, however. The greatest gift you can give yourself when your time at work is draining is to make your time away from work amazing. Don't let work steal your personal joy, even if you have to wait before you can quit or find something better.

