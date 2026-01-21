Are you anxious that you cannot foresee how to sustain your career and job security moving forward in this time of great upheaval? If so, you're not alone in wanting to future-proof your career. The pandemic has heightened uncertainty and anxiety around jobs, relationships, and finances.

While it's normal to be worried, these feelings can hinder you from moving forward in navigating your career. It's best to plan for agility with purpose. You can resolutely build an informed intuition on not only coping but thriving. Approach your future-proofing by expanding your skills and experience.

Consider how you would better qualify for a job in another part of your company, different roles, different industries, and even different work environments that may suit you. Position yourself to be successful in future employment by getting the experience and expertise in your current job, so you can be more adaptable and nimbly fit into future assignments ten years from now.

Here are 10 career choices you'll usually never regret in 10 years:

1. Aligning your passions

Identify those aspects of work that satisfy you and make you feel energized, valued, and productive. You can simply list the ways you work best by pinpointing the kinds of projects, skillsets, and collaborative culture that you most resonate with.

Researchers tracking Portuguese workers discovered something interesting about passion and job satisfaction: When people have what they call a harmonious passion for their work, where the job becomes part of who they are without completely taking over their life, they experience way higher job satisfaction than those who just go through the motions.

2. Writing a personal mission statement

You build a reputation and legacy from the first day you begin work and to the last day you no longer can. Too many discover late in life that they did not see meaning, purpose, and fulfillment in what they did or accomplished.

You can start constructing your purpose by answering these questions: What would you like your work to do for you? How do you want to feel about yourself? How do you want to work with others? What are your goals and ways to coordinate the different activities into a congruent career path?

To illustrate, here's mine: "I’m dedicated to helping people achieve greater happiness through professional work, relationships, and education." This statement helps focus my confidence to coach, teach, mentor, write, and engage in meaningful conversations and projects, all in line with my vision.

3. Creating statements of work

Break it down into small parts so you can build on completion and extend your perceived worth. Look at your work as a service system with parts, and then upskill so you can obtain greater proficiency.

How well do you run meetings and effectively guide projects? These are components of almost any work that involves people and concepts. Learn how and when a project or assignment has reached a successful conclusion. Be specific in knowing when done is done!

One study looking at how people complete goals found that tasks with clearly defined milestones have a 75% higher completion rate than those without clear goalposts. Breaking big projects into smaller chunks with specific endpoints makes them way less overwhelming and way more likely to actually get done.

4. Being adaptable

Kindel Media / Pexels

You can get comfortable in your work. Once you reach a competence level, it is reassuring to assume that you will be able to continue in your roles and functions.

This comfort zone can become where you're stuck like a crab on a rock that cannot move when the tide goes in or out. You should enable yourself to succeed in your discomfort zone by taking on assignments outside your expertise, expanding your circle of colleagues, and utilizing new expertise to broaden your competencies.

5. Continuing to learn

You should be in partnership with others to help you grow, making you more market-ready so you're better prepared for whatever comes. Make learning a part of your job by taking online courses, getting certifications, and joining communities of interest to engage with other professionals to share resources and advice.

A LinkedIn study on professional development found something pretty wild: Employees who actively engage in learning opportunities are 10 times more likely to get promoted than those who don't keep developing new skills throughout their careers.

6. Maintaining professional relationships

Your active cultivation of those relationships through your career may be the most important strategy. It ensures that you can thrive through the uncertainty of fluctuating organizational work structures and changing circumstances.

Researchers followed professionals over three years to see how networking affected their careers: Building, maintaining, and actually using professional relationships was directly linked to higher salaries right away and faster salary growth over time compared to those who didn't actively cultivate their networks.

7. Seeking professional associates who can help you grow

There are whole industries and careers built around proprietary information. So, sharing of knowledge and the sharing of how to do something is perceived as a threat, not an opportunity.

You should seek those who want to share their knowledge and expertise, so they can help you benefit and become more proficient. Identify those facets that you can outshine and develop to create greater satisfaction and to increase the value of your perceived worth.

8. Embracing good bosses and mentors

Mizuno K / Pexels

If you know yourself and what you want to do with your life and are prepared to help others, you may be surprised to learn others will want to help you. Seek people who can play these important roles in your life. A boss who cultivates and helps you to grow into more responsibility.

A mentor who has been successful and is open to helping you by sharing their experience and providing guidance on questions you raise. A sponsor with power in the organization or in the field who is willing to commit relationship capital and their reputation to support and recommend you.

Your supervisor should be asking, "How is your job satisfying you and how could it be better?" They should introduce you to new concepts or practices to improve your understanding and performance.

9. Knowing how to give and receive help

The best way to ask for help is to first give it. People want to help those whom they believe will help others in turn. If you generously offer to help first, then others will reciprocate and open references and contacts to you.

Focus on listening actively, sending and receiving signals, asking good questions, and making good comments. Being a good communicator is a lifelong skill set that enables careers.

10. Creating a career plan

In our current work environment, career planning presumes uncertainty and unanticipated circumstances that can be initiated either by others or by you. If you want to begin a career plan to both understand and activate effective professional relationship strategies, check out Reid Hoffman’s book, The Start-Up Of You. He provides short- and long-term activities that can increase your effectiveness to develop those relationships that will most matter to successfully navigate your career.

Research on career adaptability shows that people who develop the ability to adjust their plans when facing uncertainty do way better in their careers. Those who plan and take control of their decisions successfully navigate career transitions and achieve both the success they feel personally and the measurable kind, like salary and promotions.

Decrease career anxiety by being prepared for anything. Don't expect your plan to accurately predict and prescribe the future, but rather to enable you to be prepared and ready for emergent possibilities. Know and build on your own strengths, purpose, professional contacts, ways to ask for and give help, and improve your communication skills. You can decrease anxiety by getting ready with an entrepreneurial mindset to see opportunities that will be a better match for you.

