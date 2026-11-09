5 Zodiac Signs Have Such Good Horoscopes When The Moon Enters Sagittarius On Tuesday

The Moon changes signs on November 10, 2026. As it moves from Scorpio to Sagittarius, five zodiac signs get the best horoscopes.

The Moon stirs your emotions and makes you think about what you want to do next. The Moon first speaks to Saturn on Tuesday, providing you with some structure in your thinking so you don't lose motivation once you start. Then it aligns with Neptune, fostering your imagination so things get interesting. These astrological signs are focused on different things, but each one is very close to their heart.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You adore helping others, Gemini. But it feels great when someone who's been a little bit too codependent on you finally finds their own wings. On November 10, a person who always seems to need your advice and reassurance handles a situation on their own. In fact, you don't even find out what they were going through until they tell you when it's over.

Advertisement

At first, it's a little startling, but you like it. This is a good sign for both of you. You get the friendship you want, just a little bit less meaty. And they get what they need: a life that is much more secure life.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Living on a shoestring budget has been pretty tough. The biggest impact has been on your social life. You don't get to go out and do the things you like. And it's caused you to feel a little bit bored. Unfortunately, that has also affected your intimate relationship.

On November 10, the moon gives you an idea for what you can do at home for free. It's actually exciting and gives you a sense of relief. You don't have to sacrifice your finances to have a good time. And this is something you could probably do on repeat.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You love trying new things, but sometimes your ideas seem a little bit out there. On November 10, something you have wanted to do for so long finally becomes available. And it's not too expensive, and it doesn't require a ton of time.

It's very convenient, Sagittarius. With the Moon in your sign on Tuesday, you put yourself first. Your happiness matters a lot to you, and you even see it as an investment in yourself.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Even though nothing is seriously wrong, sometimes you do worry about your health. On November 10, you find the information you need to ease your worries, and now you feel much more at ease. You have often felt like you could take better care of yourself. Maybe do a little more exercise or just eat a little better.

Now, with a new sense of awareness, you decide to focus on those little things that often get dismissed. A small health scare turns out to be a good thing because it pushes you to improve your lifestyle habits.

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have always wanted to work for yourself, but sometimes it just seems impractical. So you've been making a lot of sacrifices in your life, and the grind has sometimes felt a little bit overwhelming.

On November 10, however, a professional relationship seems to be developing in a way that shows you see the value of not being a solar printer. You don't have to carry the burden of doing everything yourself. Someone else can handle much of what you need done. It feels pretty good to be part of a team. And now you feel much more optimistic about what you're doing and with whom.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.