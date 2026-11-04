5 Zodiac Signs Have Extremely Good Horoscopes When The Moon Enters Libra On Thursday

Written on Nov 04, 2026

zodiac signs good horoscopes Thursday November 5 2026 Design: Micki Spollen | Photo: Jacob Lund, Canva Pro
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The Moon changes signs on November 5, 2026. As it enters Libra on Thursday, five zodiac signs see some very positive changes in their horoscopes.

More attention goes to work and results when the Moon is in Virgo, with less time spent on relationships. Starting today, Libra energy helps you handle problems with friends and gain understanding when you feel there's a rift that needs to be resolved. 

1. Aries

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You grow more deeply connected with someone on November 5. You have a soft side you tend to hide from everyone, but every once in a while, someone finds it. When the Moon enters Libra, your Thursday horoscope shows your relationships lighting up. The people you care about most see you. 

You sometimes wonder whether or not anyone recognizes what you do. Someone decides to show you that they have been noticing the little things. When you've helped them, they've said thank you. You weren't really expecting anything back when you showed up during their time of need. Knowing someone recognizes who you truly are definitely makes you feel secure in the relationship.

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RELATED: Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 5

2. Cancer

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Your family is doing well on Thursday. It's time to celebrate, Cancer. It's likely that a relative shares some heartwarming news. You love when someone accomplishes a new milestone in their life. It almost feels as though the success is happening to you. 

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You always knew that their future was bright because of who they were. It's an amazing feeling to watch them succeed, especially when you saw exactly where they started. 

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success During The Virgo Moon On November 5

3. Libra

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You get back to the person you forgot you could be this Thursday, and it's like being born again. You feel happier. You are the type of person who typically puts aside your own interests to help people you care about. You do this so naturally that you don't even really feel like you're giving up your dreams or putting your goals on the back burner. 

But on November 5, you return to a half-finished project and realize that you have neglected yourself. That's when you realize you haven't focused on yourself, and you ought to. It's a small decision, but it has a very good impact on your horoscope, and it feels really good.

RELATED: Luck Is Everywhere For 3 Zodiac Signs All Week From Now Until November 8

4. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, you love meeting new people. Fortunately, you get invited to a party or event on Thursday. A friend has plans and wants you to be there as a plus-one. Hooray! You get to enjoy good food and music (and you don't have to pay for anything).

This is when you get to shine because you are a very social sign. You get to spend more time with people and learn about others' interests. It's all very exciting. You get to connect with new individuals whose lives are a little different from your own. The possibility of starting new friendships is extremely enticing.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs Feel So Tired Because They're Starting To Outgrow Something Big

5. Pisces

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Thursday's horoscope shows you get to experience the beauty of a healthy conversation. It took a lot for you to feel like you can trust someone, and on November 5, you open up to a friend. A conversation progresses naturally, and it just seems like the right moment to share a thought that you've been wrestling with.

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You feel very vulnerable, but they are totally nonjudgmental. In fact, their response is actually positive and very helpful. It's hard to talk to someone who isn't trying to fix everything right away or get you to see things from their point of view. You just feel understood, and for you, that's enough.

RELATED: Life Gets Noticeably Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of November

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.

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