Hard Times Come To An End For 5 Zodiac Signs After Angel Number Day 11/5

Get ready, zodiac signs. Angel Number Day 11/5 is finally bringing some hard times to an end. The number 5 symbolizes changes that transform your life. Since November is the 11th month of the year, this change is irreversible.

As Aladdin and Jasmine sing in "A Whole New World," you can't go back to where you used to be. And right now, that's a good thing. You've been dealing with nonstop setbacks and challenges, but under the waning Moon on November 5, things are finally taking a turn for the better, and thank goodness for that!

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1. Scorpio

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On Angel Number Day 11/5, the reaction you want is the reaction you get. That's not always the case, Scorpio. Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, things just don't go your way. But on Thursday, the stars are aligned in your favor.

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You told the universe you wanted a change, and now, it's ready to deliver. What's more, you wanted this change to last, and it will. After November 5, your life will never be the same, and you have no complaints about that.

2. Capricorn

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Thursday's energy is a blessing for you, Capricorn. Because you have shown up for others, people finally start showing up for you on Angel Number Day 11/5. You thought your loyalty was being overlooked, but this day proves otherwise.

On November 5, you remember why you chose these people to begin with. You never let them down, and as the waning crescent Moon travels through Virgo and Libra, you see the opposite is true, too. They won't let you down either. Now you see how much better life gets when you take care of each other instead of relying on one person to do all the heavy lifting.

3. Libra

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You've been on a rollercoaster, Libra. It hasn't been a joyride, either. Angel Number Day 11/5 is finally slowing things down so you can get off. Hooray! Honestly, you couldn't be happier with this turn of events.

You were starting to feel like there was no end to the nonsense. But that's exactly what Thursday promises: an end to hard times. You haven't been enduring the twists and turns for nothing. What you wanted was just over the horizon, and now you can see it. Hats off to you for hanging on!

4. Taurus

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On November 5, your blessing is coming in one of two ways. Either a chance you took in the past is paying off, or you need to take a leap of faith on Thursday. Only you know which scenario applies, but the outcome is the same. Your hard times are coming to an end.

Angel Number Day 11/5 encourages you to shoot your shot, or remember when you did. Taking a risk can be scary, Taurus, but it can also bring the biggest rewards. You don't need to jump with your eyes closed, but be willing to make a move without knowing exactly where it will lead.

5. Gemini

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Changes are happening, and you can fight them if you want, but it won't do you any good. This is inevitable, Gemini. So, your best bet is to just go with it.

Angel Number Day 11/5 teaches you how to maintain your inner peace, even in the face of unexpected switch-ups. You can question this if it makes you feel better, but you need to take this new situation seriously. Go with the flow and trust that the universe has your back. Hard times are coming to an end, even if you don't totally see how in the moment.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.