5 Zodiac Signs Have Wonderful Horoscopes This Tuesday, November 3

Healing is the big event on November 3, 2026. When five zodiac signs work on themselves, they can have wonderful horoscopes. The planet Chiron is at a critical degree in Aries. And, just so happens, it's speaking to Venus, who isn't.

Venus is a symbol of relationships. Chiron is about old wounds that make you stronger. Today, it's about gaining wisdom from past experiences. Instead of worrying about how others are acting, the focus turns inward. Five astrology signs respond differently to what used to hurt. They are learning to let go and stop letting things bother them so much.

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1. Aries

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Aries, sometimes you give yourself more credit than you deserve. You've taken too much responsibility for a relationship that didn't work out the way you wanted to. You may be partly to blame, but not entirely. On Tuesday, with Venus retrograde, an old relationship dynamic comes to mind. But this time you're not beating yourself up over it.

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Chiron helps you to recognize that just because you were rejected doesn't necessarily mean that it was about you specifically. You see things for what they are and stop taking ownership of someone else's part. Yes, you can work on improving yourself. But when it comes to full ownership of the whole situation, you realize that discovering that gives you such a strong sense of relief.

2. Leo

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You are a natural leader, Leo. Yet that doesn't mean you're always brave. You can also occasionally feel afraid. It usually shows up when you need to say something to someone. Someone who simply refuses to see things the way you do and disagrees with you wholeheartedly. You typically keep your thoughts to yourself, but right now you can't resist.

The planet Chiron has taught you one thing: you don't have to write off people that you don't agree with. On Tuesday, you bravely work through conflict. They listen, and you didn't expect that. Respect seems to grow from the interaction. Now you feel much more comfortable around them than you did before.

3. Libra

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You don't mind making sure everyone feels comfortable, but lately it's come at your expense. Chiron helps you recognize that someone else's emotional unavailability isn't necessarily what you thought it would be. Typically, you would see this as a measure of your value.

On November 3, you realize that it really has nothing to do with you at all. From your own experiences, you understand that sometimes people act in ways that require some healing. You feel so much more secure in yourself now, and it helps you to interact with them without judgment.

4. Capricorn

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Ever since you were young, you have put a lot of pressure on yourself to be successful. You don't do it necessarily for the praise, but that success helps you to feel more secure. You realize that this is quite a burden to bear on Tuesday.

Venus retrograde helps you to see that your identity doesn't have to necessarily be defined by your work. For today, you allow yourself to relax. You don't have to be productive to feel good about yourself; in fact, doing less makes you feel better.

5. Pisces

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You're ready to leave the past behind and move toward a bright future. Chiron is helping you see that the embarrassment you've carried in your heart about a financial decision doesn't have to define who you are.

Venus retrograde is giving you a chance to reevaluate certain decisions. You may not be able to go back to the exact past moment when you made an error and correct it. Instead, you can start where you are now and choose what to do differently. This awareness helps you to start from a place of strength and rebuild.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.