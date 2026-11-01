4 Zodiac Signs Attract Generous Abundance & Luck On Monday

Jupiter and the Moon come together nicely in Leo on November 2, 2026. Their blending of energies helps four zodiac signs attract some major abundance and luck.

Jupiter represents growth and symbolizes your ability to take something and make it even bigger and better than it was before. Since we are dealing with so much Leo energy, the way you feel about yourself makes you luckier than any physical object could. These astrological signs are attracting a life that's about joy more than stuff.

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1. Taurus

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Taurus, you don't really care too much about things as much as you do about family. So when it comes to abundance and luck on Monday, you are searching for a very specific opportunity that involves your home. Your living situation seems to have one specific area where it can improve.

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You throw a solution out there, and one of your family members volunteers to assist you. Their offer seems practical enough, and it actually brings you closer. You can't imagine anything being better than having more time to spend with a person you love. Mission accomplished.

2. Cancer

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You don't like having to ask anyone for anything. On Monday, however, you feel as though you need to ask the universe for help before you get desperate. Then, something comes to mind that you already do really well. You wonder if you can make money by offering to do it for others.

When it comes to work, you do contemplate asking for better pay. But you decide to save that for later. Do you want to be more self-sufficient? November 2 gives you plenty of opportunities to try and work toward that.

3. Scorpio

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You often see yourself as being a little bit of a workaholic. You want what you put your effort and time into to bring you more money. On Monday, someone very important to you notices what you're doing. They admire your professional abilities.

Scorpio, you're definitely earning your keep, but it shows more than usual on November 2. It's a good day to ask for a raise or promotion. It's scary to advocate for what you think you are worth, but you do it anyway. Even if you say it casually, you might prompt a deeper conversation.

4. Aquarius

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On Monday, you find opportunities through partnership. Someone you have worked for in the past or are currently doing a project with helps you. They open a door either through an introduction or an insight that you couldn't have gotten on your own.

A business plan is going really well for you right now. One particular connection may offer a benefit you hadn't seen before. The point is that on Monday, you start realizing there is so much potential right where you are, and you don't necessarily have to go anywhere else to create more.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.