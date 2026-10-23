Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For October 24, During The Moon In Aries

We kick off the first full day of Scorpio season on October 24, 2026, with the Moon in Aries. The Sun in Scorpio makes it easier to research and dig into the side of yourself that you typically hide.

Today's Moon in Aries makes it necessary to have difficult conversations, but feel okay about it. Everyone's card is the Emperor, which symbolizes strength, authority, and self-discipline. In other words, whatever comes your way, you feel ready. Let's see which area of life comes into focus this Saturday.

The daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, October 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Queen of Swords

You've got a power-filled day, Aries. With the Moon in your sign on October 24, and the Sun in your house of secrets, it's time to set clear boundaries.

Someone might try to get more information out of you than you're comfortable sharing. Don't be afraid to say that you prefer to keep your personal life private.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You are a money sign, but hey, Taurus, that doesn't mean you have to always handle the finances.

Today's tarot card, the Four of Pentacles, is reversed, so it's saying share the lead. Let someone else take the reins for a moment. You might be pleasantly surprised by what they do without you needing to handle it all yourself.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

Dig and dig some more. Today you might find yourself down a rabbit hole, searching for answers to a worrisome personal problem that's worrisome. The Page of Swords is a curious card, and it often appears when you need to do some heavy-duty thinking and research, perhaps related to your health or finances.

On October 24, give yourself permission to look online until you find what you need. A single search won't do it today. But a little diligence will!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: The Moon, reversed

You have to be honest with yourself, Cancer, no matter how hard it is. On October 24, so much is coming up for you right now, especially in your love life.

Perhaps you have a crush on someone new or maybe you wish your partner knew just how much you cared. Either way, today's about saying the hard thing aloud. Do it!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands urges you to embrace your natural leadership side. On October 24, you might not even want to take any additional responsibility.

But sometimes you have to step in and show people how things are done. Do it for the right reasons, though, since it's always more rewarding when you're not trying to get recognition for solving a problem.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

You're working so diligently that the results will come through in no time.

The Eight of Pentacles is a studious tarot card that represents putting yourself in a teachable position. You want to learn as much as you can about whatever it is you're trying to master. October 24 can feel difficult, but trust the process, Virgo.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Sometimes a partner doesn't even realize when they are acting a certain way.

On October 24, the Justice tarot card suggests you feel unequal with someone you love. You can choose to ignore it or bring it up to improve things. Since your aim is fairness, speak kindly. Remind yourself that you're both on the same team.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

A situation is coming to an end, not because you did anything wrong or tried to stop it. The Death card is typically a natural transition from one life chapter to another.

On October 24, you might be ready to release an old identity or something like a role you played in someone's life. Rather than resist the change, embrace it.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

You have a lot of love to give, and when the Knight of Wands shows up in a tarot card reading, it means that it's time to find the courage to do what you feel you must do.

On October 24, you address that hesitancy you've put on yourself and act a little bit impulsively. It's for the right reason, Sag. Viva love!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles

You can get a grip on a particular financial problem if you want to. It may require you to sit down and truly get to the heart of a matter. You may need to review all your monthly expenses and spending.

The King of Pentacles reminds you that security, especially with money, requires decisions. So do the work and reap the reward for your diligence.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Swords, reversed

Say the hard thing, Aquarius. A reversed card often suggests things aren't going the way you want them to, and on October 24, the Seven of Swords means something needs addressing. A person could be hiding the truth from you.

Deep down, you feel that. Instead of waiting for them to come clean, bring it up. Addressing dishonesty is never easy, but it's much better than accepting a lie you know is being told.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Strength

The Strength tarot card reminds you that you have everything you need to handle whatever comes your way on October 24. Today's focus may be mostly on how you feel.

With such intense energy from both the Sun and the Moon, be patient and let tough moments pass. You can always respond later. For now, cater to your emotions first.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.