Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, October 22: Libra Season Comes To An End

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 22, 2026. Libra season is coming to an end on Thursday, as the Sun prepares to move into Scorpio.

This deep and transformative water sign doesn’t just rule your emotions, but also your desire to find true love. While Libra season was about balance and partnerships, Scorpio season is about connecting on a soul level. Embrace the depth and meaning this time brings, as it will help you choose your fate and find the love that's destined for you.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 22, 2026:

Aries

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Let yourself believe in all that love can be, Aries. Don’t worry about keeping your feet on the ground on Thursday, as the Sun prepares to move into Scorpio. Instead, let your soul get carried away.

Ask your guides or tarot cards for guidance. Sit and share your most intimate desires with that special person. Don’t be afraid of falling into a love that has no end.

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Taurus

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Do something about it, Taurus. Great love doesn’t always just find you. Sometimes, you must be the one to go out and find it.

On Thursday, be willing to shake up your routine. Do something that signals to the universe that you are open to a new kind of love, and don’t hesitate to make the first move. You are on the verge of an exciting new romance, but you must take action.

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Gemini

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You are normally one of the most social and talkative zodiac signs, Gemini. But this time is about you returning to your inner self.

You might feel quieter or more contemplative during Scorpio season. Pay attention to how you feel on Thursday, and validate your needs. This is also a perfect time to work through any lingering issues or challenges in your relationship as you commit to a new and healthier connection.

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Cancer

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Let yourself start over, dear Cancer. As the Sun leaves Libra for Scorpio, you have the chance to start a new and serious relationship. This season also helps you see the difference between a toxic love and one that actually possesses the depth you’ve been searching for.

You may need to give someone a chance who you wouldn’t have in the past. Looking past the surface and into the soul will be important on Thursday and in the weeks ahead.

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Leo

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It's up to you to save this, dear Leo. Anything is possible during Scorpio season, but you will need to step up. On Thursday, be sure your words and actions align so you can do whatever it takes to save your relationship and maybe even your family.

Just because you made mistakes in the past doesn’t mean this situation is doomed. Yet, you need to start showing those in your life just how much they mean to you.

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Virgo

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Take time to sort through any confusion, Virgo. On Thursday, you must finally address some confusion or hurt feelings in your life. This may involve a relationship in which you are together for different reasons, or there is a discrepancy in your feelings.

Don’t worry about how this person will take your truth. Just allow yourself to be honest. You can’t avoid the truth any longer, so it’s better to sort through it all.

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Libra

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Spoil yourself, Libra. Regardless of your romantic status, this season is all about you setting the bar for how you want to be loved.

This might mean redoing your bedroom or booking that spa appointment. You could plan that trip you’ve always wanted or simply take yourself out to dinner and validate your own feelings. Talk to yourself with love and buy yourself flowers. Let October 22 be the start of a love affair with yourself.

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Scorpio

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You are ready to begin anew, Scorpio. The Sun is moving out of Libra and into your sign, and you can finally see the path opening up in front of you. Even if it doesn’t seem like there is romance to be found, it doesn't mean that you won’t end up finding it.

Answer the call of your soul on Thursday. Take a chance on your dreams and leave your past behind. As you begin your zodiac season and solar return, this is the new beginning you’ve worked hard to establish.

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Sagittarius

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Surprise yourself, Sagittarius. Scorpio season activates your intuition and connection with the spirit in a way that no other time of the year does. And it’s in perfect timing, because this is when you want to take a chance.

Surprise yourself with the risks that you allow yourself to take. Don’t worry about logic or what the outcome will ultimately be. On Thursday, instead of trying to play safely by the rules, see just how amazing life can really be.

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Capricorn

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Make time for the people who are there for you, Capricorn. While you always seem to be focusing on your career, Scorpio season shifts your priorities. This may not feel easy, at least once Venus retrograde moves back into Libra on October 24. But it is part of what you’re meant to do during this time.

Prioritizing the people you care about, including a partner, isn’t just about them. It's also about knowing you deserve to connect and have fun. You deserve to enjoy a life outside of work too.

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Aquarius

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Get ready to take action, Aquarius. Scorpio energy governs what you need to feel good. This time often brings significant and positive changes to your career, but it’s also about knowing what you truly need in life.

With the Sun moving into this water sign, you are encouraged to take action towards creating the life that you want to live. Change your job and set better boundaries. Say yes to love, as there is no limit to what you can create.

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Pisces

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You don’t need to be afraid, dearest Pisces. Scorpio season brings opportunities for abundance and new love into your life. With Mercury and Venus still in retrograde, this may also bring some second chances

Don’t let fear guide your decisions. On Thursday, choose from the heart and know that not all opportunities will stick around for when you feel ready.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.