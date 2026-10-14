Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, October 15: Pluto Goes Direct In Aquarius

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 15, 2026. Pluto stations direct in Aquarius on Thursday, reminding you that you must keep growing, even if it eventually leads you in a new direction.

Pluto is the alchemist of the zodiac and the ultimate energy of transformation. When this planet is direct, we are usually meant to take action, but Venus retrograde complicates matters. For now, start preparing for the changes you want to initiate once Venus turns direct in November. Have honest conversations and don't be afraid to share your true feelings.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, October 15, 2026:

Aries

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Be sure you’re hiding from anything, Aries. On Thursday, take time to reflect on how you feel around those in your life, including your romantic partner. While you may worry about being alone or what will happen if you finally acknowledge this truth, you can’t keep avoiding it forever.

Instead of only focusing on what could go wrong, open yourself up to meeting new people. You might just see that it’s you who has outgrown someone and not the other way around.

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Taurus

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Do something different, Taurus. On Thursday, don’t be afraid to take a risk and create the kind of life that truly feels good to your soul.

Your relationship deserves your time and energy. But this also means you need to have it to give. By honoring how you feel and changing your life accordingly, you'll feel more fulfilled and have more time for love, too.

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Gemini

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Trust what you see, dearest Gemini. As Pluto stations direct on October 15, you will have a clear direction for the future and what you want for yourself.

Pluto is the alchemist, though, so you may have to leave something or someone in the past to say yes to your future. This energy will validate your intuition and help you be brave enough to embrace change. This is all leading you on an incredible journey.

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Cancer

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You must honor the truth, Cancer. Despite your best efforts, the relationship in your life isn’t what you thought it would become. While you’ve questioned your expectations, this isn’t about you.

On Thursday, be willing to see where this person is acting in unhealthy ways, and also how you can do better. While their behavior is on them, that doesn’t mean you can't grow in how you approach relationships.

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Leo

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Keep evolving, sweet Leo. Pluto is going to continue moving through Aquarius through 2043. This is a time of transformation and change in your romantic life.

Everything from who you’re attracted to to the kind of relationship you create will be up for debate. While you don’t need to know where it will all lead now, you do need to keep evolving. Choose the path of growth.

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Virgo

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Being honest with yourself is often the most difficult thing, Virgo. It can be hard, especially when you thought that your life would look a particular way.

However, it’s important that you try to acknowledge what feels off, or even like a dead end in your life. You will have time to figure out what to do about it, but not if you keep pretending it doesn't exist. Being honest with yourself is the first step.

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Libra

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Pluto direct in Aquarius is a free pass to choose the love that feels right for you, Libra. Thursday's energy also reminds you that there is no limit to the kind of relationship you can create. However, you must decide that for yourself.

On October 15, you feel drawn toward untraditional dynamics. Be sure you’re not limiting yourself by what everyone else is doing.

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Scorpio

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Freedom is a state of mind, Scorpio. You may have once thought it meant being able to do whatever you want, whenever you want. But you’re now seeing it’s more about how you feel rather than your specific circumstances.

On Thursday, you may find yourself returning home, or back to someone that you once saw as the problem. Sometimes all you really need is a change of perspective to understand what matters most.

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Sagittarius

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Honesty never limits what's possible, Sagittarius. While you're the truth seeker of the zodiac, that doesn’t mean you always speak the truth yourself. In fact, you often think that speaking the truth limits your options or what is possible, so you try to avoid it.

But as Pluto stations direct on Thursday, you have to be honest with everyone in your life. This is especially important if you know you’ll never be able to reciprocate their feelings.

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Capricorn

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Challenge your previous plans, Capricorn. The Aquarius energy on Thursday shows you where you’re playing small and limiting what's possible. Whether it’s by the kind of relationships you allow yourself to experience or how you live your life, you must be willing to challenge yourself.

As Pluto stations direct on October 15, embrace new ideas and opportunities. That is the only way to discover what is truly meant for you.

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Aquarius

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Let yourself discover what is meant for you, Aquarius. There is no limit to the kind of life you can live, nor what you can experience through it all. But you have to let go of any expectations and set plans.

On Thursday, start embracing a mindset of transformation. Pay extra attention to where you feel guided. While this will affect the relationships you attract, it will also impact the direction you choose to take your life.

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Pisces

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Your inner self has something important to say, dear Pisces. Just because you may be seen as the quiet one doesn’t mean your mind is operating in the same way. Your mind and intuition are always thinking, always moving, and of course, always dreaming.

Instead of dismissing your own ideas, start to listen to them. Whether it’s about someone special in your life or a redirection it feels like you’re meant to take, listening to your inner self is the start of a new chapter.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.