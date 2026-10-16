5 Zodiac Signs Finally Have A Big Breakthrough On Angel Number Day 10/17

Five zodiac signs finally have a breakthrough on Angel Number Day 10/17. In numerology, 10 initiates a new milestone, while 17 signifies spiritually supported progress. Combined with Saturday's lunar energy, October 17 has us making structured leaps forward. Or should I say upward?

The waxing crescent moon is all about growth and new beginnings. In Capricorn, it brings the discipline needed to see this through and make the most of this momentum. Big things are coming; of that I have no doubt.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Angel Number Day 10/17 has you tapping into your go-getter energy, Virgo. Not only does it motivate you to get a move on with all your plans, but it also gives you the extra umph needed to create something new.

Advertisement

You've been told for a while that the level you're on is the highest you can go. That might have seemed true, but deep down in your spirit, you always knew there was more beyond where you stood. Saturday's Capricorn moon proves you right. You are leveling up and shocking everyone in the process. What's really cool is you're establishing new pathways that others can walk as well. A true trailblazer!

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're not the type to sit around and wait for permission or for things to fall into place. That's not your style, Aries, and Angel Number Day 10/17 is no exception. You have big dreams, and you intend to achieve them, no matter what anyone else thinks.

On October 17, the waxing crescent moon in Capricorn acts as a power-up, energizing you to fly through the day. Any obstacles in your path don't stand a chance. You're going after what you want, and everyone else better stand back and watch. Forward movement is the name of the game, and nothing will stop you from taking off.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Angel Number Day 10/17, life feels like the classic Super Mario Bros video game. And like Mario going after one of those Super Mushrooms, all you want to do is grow. Thanks to the Capricorn moon, you have your eyes on the prize. In this case, the prize is evolution.

You want something built to last, and the universe supports you in this endeavor. On Saturday, you're focused on the future and putting plans into motion that will help you get the results you desire down the line. It's also similar to Jack and the Beanstalk, except you're the beanstalk, growing high into the sky with no limits. Grow on, Scorp!

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Talk about a breakthrough, Aquarius! On Angel Number Day 10/17, you're kicking down doors and opening the minds of judgemental folks. You're breaking through the glass ceiling to let new perspectives into the room.

You are a firm believer that everything starts in the mind. Unfortunately, you can't just bang your head against a Super Mario Question Block and collect your coins of wisdom. Instead, you are using Saturday's energy to crack the code and encourage others to do the same. The waxing crescent moon in Capricorn is fueling you to teach people new things so they too can manifest portals for themselves.

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The energy of Angel Number Day 10/17 reminds you that, no matter what you do, your plans will always have staying power. This is your breakthrough. Let me explain.

Often, people assume you are chronically noncommittal. It's not an incorrect assessment when the situation calls for it, but this isn't that. You've already chosen to come this far in the game, and you have no reason to turn back now. You want to stick around and see this through. When that's the case, it's not just a sign of a big breakthrough for you, Sagittarius. It's a sign that someone broke through to you.

Advertisement

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.