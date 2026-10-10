Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Sunday, October 11

Your zodiac sign’s tarot horoscope for Sunday is here with a little guidance. You’re probably gonna need it when the Moon enters Scorpio on October 11, 2026!

The card of the day is the Death card, which is almost never about physical endings. In tarot, Death represents closing one chapter so a much better one can finally begin. Considering the Moon influences emotions and Scorpio is a pretty intense astrological sign, your reading today dives into what in your life is ready to be phased out.

Daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, October 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Aries: Eight of Pentacles

Practice makes as close to perfect as you can get, Aries. That’s the message from the Eight of Pentacles, which is usually a sign that you’re finally about to see some rewards for your hard work.

But the work isn’t over yet. October 11 is likely to throw a wrench or two in your plan. Keep going. The Scorpio Moon is testing just how dedicated you are to what you say you want. You got this!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Cups

Between getting the Knight of Cups as your tarot card for the day and the Moon being in your sister sign, your emotional intelligence comes in handy on Sunday. Being vulnerable doesn’t exactly come easy to you, but thankfully, opening up to people is a little easier when the Moon is in Scorpio.

On October 11, what might feel like trauma dumping to you is basic small talk as far as the Scorpio Moon is concerned. So air it all out, Taurus. I bet you’ll legit feel physically lighter once you do.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Gemini: Temperance

Everything in moderation, Gemini. That’s the message Temperance has for you on Sunday. Extreme measures and rushing isn’t gonna do you any favors on October 11.

Try taking a more balanced approach to your day, will ya? Especially if you've been burning the candle at both ends lately. That catches up to you faster than you might think. Slow it down a bit.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Cancer: Four of Swords

Congrats on a job well done, Cancer. I think you just finished something pretty significant. First, give yourself a pat on the back. Then, take a nap!

It’s very easy to overcommit and jump right into the next thing when you have the momentum. But the Four of Swords says doing nothing at all on October 11 is actually the most productive thing you can do.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Leo: Wheel of Fortune

I see something at home coming to an end on October 11. The Wheel of Fortune is here to remind you of the natural life cycles people go through.

Change is happening, Leo. Luckily, the Wheel of Fortune is a good sign that this change is placing you exactly where you need to be.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Virgo: Page of Swords

Do your research, Virgo! The Page of Swords usually means you’re very close to uncovering a secret. And with the Moon in Scorpio on Sunday, you have like FBI-level detection skills.

Information is your best friend on October 11. No tidbit you get is too small. Ask constructive questions. Listen closely. And most of all, enjoy discovering the truth.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Libra: King of Cups

The King of Cups is a master of emotional wisdom. You’re gonna need to tap into some of that wisdom on Sunday, Libra. I see something a little pricey tempting you.

Your message from the tarot is to trust that inner strength. I know you have it, because you haven’t officially purchased this thing that’s got your attention like this. Making thoughtful choices is a very powerful form of self-care.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Scorpio: The Empress

On October 11, you are in a powerful position to manifest wonderful things. The Empress comes with a message to put yourself first. That tells the universe you do, in fact, value yourself, and the universe is very into confidence, Scorpio.

Pamper yourself on Sunday. Do something that makes you feel deeply comfortable and fulfilled. Lead with kindness toward yourself first.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Sagittarius: Judgment

The Judgment card is calling you out on Sunday. Not in a bad way, per se, but that’s not to say it won’t be a little uncomfortable. It's time to evaluate how far you've come, Sagittarius.

Something is coming to an end on October 11. I think it’s the time you spend thinking about a certain regret. Your next chapter has almost arrived. Time to show the universe you’re ready for it.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Wands

The Queen of Wands is a card of visibility. It’s a sign that lots of eyes are on you this Sunday. You have the confidence to step into the spotlight, Capricorn. I don’t doubt that at all.

On October 11, you have added support from the Scorpio Moon as well. This energy makes you more charismatic. People are about to be hanging on your every word. Choose them wisely!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles

The success you're experiencing on Sunday? You’ve earned it, Aquarius. The Nine of Pentacles usually shows up when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Take a moment to appreciate everything you’ve achieved through your own blood, sweat, and probably some tears, too. Time to cash in!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday’s tarot card for Pisces: Two of Wands

I think you have a gut feeling that there’s something more out there for you. Pisces, has there ever been a time when one of your gut feelings was wrong?

The Two of Wands is a sign that you’re standing at a crossroads. But it’s also a card of deep personal power. You have a choice to make on October 11. Your gut already knows the answer. Time for your brain to catch up!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.