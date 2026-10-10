Your Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, October 11: It's Time To Get Real

Your daily horoscope is here for October 11, 2026. The Moon moves out of Libra and into Scorpio, forcing us to get real.

The Scorpio Moon asks you to look beneath the surface and get brutally honest about your relationships and finances. Whether you're setting much-needed boundaries or having a heart-to-heart, Sunday's energy helps you embrace your true feelings and reclaim your power.

Daily horoscopes for Sunday, October 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, you don't let people see your vulnerable side very often. I get it. It can be scary. But as the Moon moves into introspective Scorpio on Sunday, it might feel a little easier.

Let someone see what's really going on in your head. I promise, it doesn't make you weak. But it will make your relationships a whole lot stronger.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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You can't keep things light and easy all the time, Taurus. Some conversations require you to go deeper, especially when the Scorpio Moon is involved.

On Sunday, show up for the people you love, even when things get uncomfortable. You might have to have a difficult conversation, but you'll get through it. And when you do, your relationship will be stronger than ever.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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There's nothing wrong with keeping yourself busy, but rest needs a place on the agenda too. You've been go, go, go, and whether you want to admit it or not, you're feeling tired.

Turns out, all those distractions are doing more to drain you than help you. It's time to clean up your routine, Gemini. Focus on the things that make you feel good, and ditch everything else. You have to protect your physical and mental energy to truly be productive.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Throw yourself into whatever makes you feel alive, Cancer. This is not the day for boring chores and endless to-do lists. When the Moon moves into the fellow water sign Scorpio, you're ready to bring some fun back into your life. Frankly, this is a little overdue.

Follow your passions on Sunday. Spend hours on an artistic hobby or go on a fun date. You're allowed to enjoy yourself. And no, you shouldn't feel guilty for it.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You like to keep your social calendar jam-packed, especially on the weekend. You know it's impossible, but if you could, you'd be everywhere at once.

But on Sunday, the idea of staying in actually sounds pretty good to you. Shocking, I know. Go off the grid this time and enjoy some much-needed peace and quiet.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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During the Scorpio Moon, you're ready to skip the small talk and get right to the good stuff. That's not your usual style, Virgo. But honestly, you're tired of so many meaningless conversations.

Be honest on Sunday, even if what you have to say creates waves. Who knows? Your straightforward approach may be exactly what someone needs to hear.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The Moon may be leaving your sign, Libra, but it's still your season. The spotlight is on you, and yet you've still been putting everyone else's needs above your own. What are you doing?

It's time to put yourself first, and this all comes down to your self-worth. You deserve to be a priority. So, go ahead and do something nice for yourself on Sunday. Buy something you've had your eye on or treat yourself to an afternoon of self-care.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Oh, Scorpio. The Moon moves into your sign on Sunday, and it encourages you to let your walls down and stop pushing people away.

I get it. You're trying to protect yourself. That's fair, especially if you've been hurt before. But life is so much better when you let people in. You don't have to go pouring your heart out to everyone you meet, but don't shut out the people who genuinely care about you.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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For someone who loves adventure as much as you do, sitting still can actually feel a little scary. You like to keep things moving, Sagittarius. Being alone with your thoughts? No thanks.

But Scorpio is very introspective, and this Moon wants you to slow down and just be. Pay attention to what thoughts pop into your head on Sunday. It might feel uncomfortable, but it's hard to grow without some self-reflection.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Let your friends see the real you, Capricorn. I know you're trying to keep the peace, but did anyone ask you to do that? The people who care about you don't want you to hide your true opinions or dim your light.

You've always been loyal to your friends, and on Sunday, they're returning the favor. Let them show up for you for a change. Life is so much better when you know you've got good people in your corner.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, your career goals are ambitious, and that's just how you like it. But climbing the corporate ladder sounds like a bore.

That's OK. You're meant for a less traditional path, anyway. You care deeply about making a real difference through your work. Once you commit to an idea, you see it through no matter what. On Sunday, that determination helps you make real progress towards the life you're dreaming of.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Listen to your intuition, Pisces. It's always pretty strong, but with the Moon in Scorpio on Sunday, it's on a whole 'nother level.

This is the perfect day to follow your interests, whether you're exploring an intriguing subject or learning something totally new. You might stumble upon an opportunity you hadn't considered yet. Trust that inner pull and see what happens.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.