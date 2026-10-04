5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Monday, October 5

Five zodiac signs have a good day in their horoscopes for October 5, 2026. With four planets in retrograde and the Moon conjunct Mars, it's time to put feelings in check.

Monday's emotions are fueled by passion and purpose as you focus on what you want to accomplish. You're not afraid to take a risk. These astrological signs are extra curious and trying something new on Monday leads to a very good day.

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1. Cancer

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Cancer, finances are on your mind a lot more than usual. Even though you don't value money over people, you're definitely aware that you need to value your time. Rather than always being that person who gives away everything you have, from time to resources, for free, you start to put a value on it.

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When someone asks you to do something you typically get paid for at work, you ask them what their budget is. Your time is worth something. They do one of two things: offer it up or say never mind. Either way, your day is better because you set a boundary.

2. Libra

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You have a great day because you are going out and meeting people. Leo rules your house of friends. When the Moon and Mars meet on Monday, you feel motivated around people. You get an invitation to go somewhere fun, and it's a location you've never been to before.

At first, you feel a little intimidated, but decide it's best to push yourself to go out and mingle. You put on your best outfit and have your elevator pitch down. You trust yourself to impress and meet someone new.

3. Capricorn

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You don't mind helping others. You like doing it, but you also feel that it ought to be fair. You don't keep score on who does what and when, yet you're no fool if a person is all take and no give. You're not looking to be a doormat for anyone.

On Monday, you have all this motivation and drive, and you want to be around a person who shares that same energy. If you inspire, you expect others to give you back the same vibe. Today, you show your leadership side, and you realize that the more you encourage, the more excitement builds around you. That's what you're looking for right now, and you thrive off of it.

4. Virgo

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You are daring and bold when it comes to cutting off what doesn't help you, as before. You know that everything has a time limit, and when a hobby or habit reaches its capacity, it's time for change.

Today, you break out of a habit more quickly than you used to. You aren't stuck in your usual Virgo thinking on Monday. You're not even worried that you're missing out, which is surprising even for you. You're just bold and daring on October 5.

5. Gemini

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You are charming, oh so charming, Gemini. There's something powerful about you that others can feel and see. You've got this radiance around you when you share your ideas. You have no problem opening up either.

A situation comes up around friends, or perhaps when you're out in a group setting. Someone makes a statement, and you can't help but chime in with your two cents. You're so transparent, and you can say whatever. People smile and laugh. Today is the day when you get a point across. Laughter is good.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.