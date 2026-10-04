3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Exceptionally Powerful New Era On October 5, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering an exceptionally powerful new era on October 5, 2026. When the Moon forms a conjunction with Mars in Leo, we finally take our dreams seriously enough to do something about them.

This transit opens up a brand new era of power and direction for these astrological signs. It's in our best interest to go with our gut instincts on this day. Feel the power and let it guide you. We're on the right track. Let's not let this feeling slip away!

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1. Aries

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What you're feeling on October 5 is undeniable, Aries. You know in your heart that if you can get up the nerve to do something daring and brave, then it's going to go amazingly. Nothing is stopping you now. You just need to get out of your own way

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When the Moon forms a conjunction with Mars in Leo, you have a great idea. You just need to summon up the nerve to act on it. So in a way, it's now or never. Make that thing happen on Monday. I know you can do it.

Right now, the placement of the stars is on your side. All the planets are lined up in such a way that you're basically getting power handed to you. Make the best of it! Own this new era.

2. Leo

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This day offers you a lot in terms of how you feel about yourself and certain dreams and schemes you have in mind. You feel confident and ready, Leo. You get the sense that the universe is on your side during this new era, and you'd be right.

Moon conjunct Mars is a strong transit, especially since it's happening in your own sign. It's a wish-fulfilling tree of sorts, and anything is possible. If you put your mind to something special, you'll be shocked by just how fast you can make it come true.

However, this also comes with a warning: be careful what you wish for. Your power is great right now, so use it well and have discretion as you work. As long as you have good intentions, all will turn out well.

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3. Scorpio

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When the Moon forms a conjunction with Mars in Leo, you acquire the power of concentration, Scorpio. There are big things you want to achieve, and now's the time to get to it. Don't waste another minute!

You're starting to understand the nature of timing, and how things ebb and flow. If you don't jump during the right moment, it passes, and you miss out. Well, you definitely don't want that. So, it's time to get to work!

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Your newfound power of concentration comes into play on October 5 and guides you through whatever you need to get past. This is how you enter a powerful new era. You aren't letting anything distract you from your goals. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.