4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Monday, October 5

Retrograde Venus and Mercury conjunct in Scorpio help four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on October 5, 2026.

The first thing you look out for is tiny mistakes. Since Venus rules money, a bill you thought got paid didn't, or a check you hoped would come in won't. Because Mercury is involved, tech things can break down and need repair or replacement. It's through unfortunate events that four astrological signs realize they have to chase a dream or fall behind.

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1. Aries

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It is sad, but someone who you depend on financially may let you down on Monday. Even a conversation about future instability throws you for a loop. You ask yourself, what can I do to make sure I'm not put in a position that I don't wanna be in? If ever there were ever a fire to be placed under your feet to get you moving, it would be the moment. You realize if you're going to acquire abundance, it has to come by your own doing.

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Luck isn't just gonna volunteer your lap. You have to go out and create it. You slowly move in a new direction, even though the path feels uncertain. You decide here and now that you'll never truly let those guards down again. Life is too unpredictable for that. You must be your own caretaker; everyone else after that is a bonus.

2. Leo

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Something unusual happens at home on Monday, and it rocks the boat of your stability on Monday. You don't like feeling insecure, especially since you are typically the sign of courage. You take a moment and realize that this is actually a good thing for you to go through. It wakes you up to the fact that you've been sleeping on your game. You need to make sure that you're always paying attention to what's happening in the world around you.

You'll pick up more opportunities by keeping your eyes open. Almost immediately, you recognize one area of your life that really needs more attention. Handling it turns out to be a very lucky moment because it shows you a path that you didn't realize existed. And now you're ready to take it.

3. Sagittarius

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A relationship that you thought could last forever seems to be on the fritz. You're not sure whether the situation will get better. But you don't want to wait around and figure out what your next move is gonna be once it does. You don't necessarily like distrusting people, but a hefty dose of reality is always good. You know that sometimes situations change and people do, too.

People break up, and sometimes exes come back during retrograde. You just don't want to be loved while holding the bag. You decide to talk about it openly, and that allows you to address any concerns you have right away. He learned something that you didn't know before; it's such a lucky discovery. And it gives you far more information than you had anticipated.

4. Pisces

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You really intended to take a vacation this year, but for many reasons you could not. There were expenses that you didn't anticipate and money you thought you'd make but didn't. A lot of it disappointed you, and you basically said Oh well, it is what it is.

But on Monday, you feel like you need to change something, or else it's gonna continue into the next year. Financial hardships are a wake-up call for you that you can no longer tolerate. Start from the place that you always start: gratitude. You're thankful for the awareness and the opportunity to change your life. Today you're gonna take it to someone who has overcome these problems and be vulnerable and talk to them about it. Do something to take control of your financial power.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.