3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success During Pluto Retrograde On October 5, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success on October 5, 2026, and we are very ready for it. When the Leo Moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius, we're looking at what we did, or really what we changed, to direct the flow of money our way.

These astrological signs spend the day feeling grateful, but also knowing that this was not an accident. The gratitude is there, but so are the lessons, and these lessons will stick with us for the rest of our lives. We intend to make this success last.

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1. Taurus

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The Leo Moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius on Monday, presenting you with a chance to reflect on your past actions. This leads you to certain conclusions as to why money seems to be flowing your way. You know this isn't the result of luck.

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Success in financial areas has always been an interest for you, Taurus, and you've been wise about it. You understood that it was always a matter of time and effort, and now, you're starting to see some great results.

This Moon-Pluto opposition allows you to see the big picture. Because you have got an open mind, you're able to create success and wealth. You're making smart moves, and they are paying off big time.

2. Capricorn

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You're about to receive a surefire pick-me-up in the form of a very fortunate turn of financial events, Capricorn. When the Leo Moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius on Monday, the flow of money heads your way and fast.

It's not exactly a surprise to you either. You work hard, and you have certain expectations in terms of how much you're to be paid. That's only fair. You know what you deserve, and you intend to get it.

What's nice is that during this introspective transit, you get to see that you really did the right thing by yourself over the past few years. You were smart and persistent, and all your hard work is finally paying you off. So, the financial success you experience on this day isn't accidental or lucky. It's well deserved.

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3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

When the Leo Moon opposes Pluto in Aquarius on Monday, you're doing a lot of reflecting, Virgo. This transit shows you what you did right and what you did wrong. You see that sticking with your values led to the financial success you're experiencing now.

You have been fooled in the past, and it's made you wary. But then again, it's also what's made you wise. You learned from your mistakes, and during this day, you see exactly what to avoid to keep the flow going.

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You're in a good place in your life right now, and it's matched by a very positive and prosperous attitude. You know you're worth it, and so it becomes reality. An abundance mindset is truly powerful. When you believe you deserve financial success, you always find it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.