Angel Number Day 10/5 Puts 5 Zodiac Signs In The Right Place At The Right Time On Monday

Angel Number Day 10/5 guides five zodiac signs to the right place at the right time on Monday.

As 10 represents the manifestation of a new, fuller level and 5 symbolizes noticeable change, October 5 promises big breakthroughs. While the waning crescent moon settles in Leo energy, divine timing places these astrological signs directly in the spotlight.

1. Sagittarius

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You know you're destined to have new experiences, Sagittarius. You know you love to be a sponge, absorbing information and growing wiser with the knowledge you've acquired. But being destined for the spotlight? You don't know anything about that.

It's okay. Let Angel Number Day 10/5 surprise you. The 10/5 Portal opens a door to optimistic forward movement that propels you into a new direction. This is your moment. Own it.

2. Aries

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You've had an inkling to do this for a while. If you're the bear, the universe has been poking you, provoking you to get to work. Normally, if you want to do something, you just do it, but other things took precedence.

With the moon in one of your fellow fire signs on Monday, there's nothing you can't do. Angel Number Day 10/5 confirms that. On October 5, you know it's time to focus on this. There's no question of whether or not you can do it. If you think you can, Aries, you know you can.

3. Cancer

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Being ruled by the moon, you already embody an inner glow. Your true self shines from the inside out. Though you are light, you tend to shy away from the spotlight. Boy, does Angel Number Day 10/5 have news for you, Cancer.

Monday's waning crescent moon is taking you by the hand and leading you to the forefront, so you can be seen and recognized for all that you are to the people who love and appreciate you. October 5 is about letting you know how much you are valued, and that in itself is a change for you.

4. Aquarius

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Most days, you channel The Rolling Stones, feeling like you can't get no satisfaction. Because you're not emotionally driven, you don't usually give personal fulfillment a second thought, Aquarius. But Angel Number Day 10/5 has other plans for you.

You can thank the waning crescent moon in your opposite sign (Leo) for catering to your feelings and bringing you the missing piece to your personal puzzle on Monday. This allows you to finally feel seen and heard. It puts you in a place of belonging that you can officially claim as your own.

5. Gemini

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Like Patti LaBelle (a fellow Gemini) sang, are you ready for a miracle? You've been ready to switch things up for a while, and Angel Number Day 10/5 is a picturesque threshold for you to take that first step that changes everything.

October 5, the waning crescent moon in Leo presents you with a new opportunity to pivot into a more beneficial direction. This comes by way of your trusted connections leading you to new connections that help open a brand-new chapter. It feels like you're shifting timelines, and even better, it feels like you're getting to relive an old dream that was previously interrupted. Believe it or not, life does get better, and this is only the beginning.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.