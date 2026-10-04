Life Thankfully Gets A Lot Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of This Week

Between now and October 11, 2026, life is thankfully getting a lot better for three zodiac signs. All the Venus energy puts your relationships front and center in the days ahead.

The New Moon rises in Libra on October 10, while Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is in the first full week of its retrograde. This isn't a good time to get engaged or start a new relationship. However, it's great for earning money and reflecting on your current connections. Watch out, because someone from your past may make a reappearance.

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1. Leo

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This week starts off on a rocky note, Leo. There is a tense clash in the sky, as Mars, Venus, Pluto, and Mercury cause some problems. Watch out for ego clashes and control issues. Don't try to dominate a situation and make sure you acknowledge when you're wrong. If a disagreement comes up, try to find a middle ground.

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By the time the New Moon rises on October 10, things are really looking up. Libra brings a positive energy into the mix. Focus on finding new ways to make money or save. If your spending has been a problem, it's much easier to hold back now. Practice gratitude for what you have, and more will come.

2. Scorpio

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Venus is retrograde in your sign, Scorpio, so any issues are felt tenfold. At the start of the week, you are dealing with some intense feelings and emotional baggage. It may have to do with your reputation or how you believe you are perceived.

To navigate the week ahead, use restraint in all issues, whether financial, in the home, at work, or in business. Think matters through clearly, and don't initiate any major projects just yet. With the planet of love moving backwards, you can only make so much progress.

While you prefer to be direct, you can be too direct at times. Practice compassion and don't overly criticize anyone, especially not friends or coworkers. If someone tries to rage bait you, don't fall for it. Stay calm and walk away. Your life is about to get so much better, so long as you stay out of the crossfire.

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3. Taurus

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Venus in Scorpio is retrograding through your house of partners, Taurus, so this may be a rocky period for your closest relationships. Long-held grudges or old trust issues make themselves known. So do jealousy and any conflicts that were previously brushed under the rug. There's no ignoring them this week.

Lean heavily into your greatest assets: patience and calm. They will serve you well in the days ahead. Don’t bring up old problems or contentious conversations. When possible, keep your distance from anyone you believe is looking for a reason to criticize you or your work.

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Your energy may be compromised, so get plenty of rest to avoid burnout. Practice self-care so you can make it through the week unscathed and see your life get a whole lot better.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.