Your Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, October 4: Sun Opposite Saturn Is A Little Test From The Universe

According to the daily horoscope for October 4, 2026, the Libra Sun opposite Saturn in Aries puts your zodiac sign in a bit of a tough spot on Sunday.

This energy is like a little test from the universe seeing if you're dedicated to living your own truth. You'll know you're being tested when something that hasn't really bothered you much before starts getting on your nerves. You'll probably hit your limit with someone. Your reaction to this little test tells you everything you need to know.

Daily horoscopes for Sunday, October 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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I know you like to do things your way, but on Sunday, the universe is testing you to see if you can loosen the reins a bit. And, you know, let someone else make a decision for once. Or at least have a say in the matter.

You may be the first sign in the zodiac, but sometimes, it's OK to let someone else lead, Aries. I promise, you'll feel a whole lot better when you don't have to be in charge of everything.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Slow down, Taurus! For a zodiac sign with a reputation for being lazy, I think you've actually been pushing yourself pretty hard. On Sunday, take a break. I dare you.

I promise, it doesn't make you lazy. Get the rest you need now. Your mind and body will thank you later.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Not everyone is gonna be on the same wavelength as you on Sunday. That's OK. You might feel a little misunderstood. Do your thing anyway, Gemini.

Outside validation only goes so far. Your opinion matters way more than anyone else's. On October 4, stop trying to impress other people. Just do what feels right for you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Deep breaths, Cancer. Someone is testing your boundaries on Sunday. As tempting as it is, try not to lash out.

That's not to say you shouldn't stand by your boundaries. You absolutely should. Just don't let your anger get the better of you. Stay calm and say what you need to say. Don't apologize for protecting your peace.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, apparently the universe thinks you need to learn when an argument is just not worth your energy. You're not the best at letting things go. But you don't always need to have the last word.

On October 4, don't waste your energy trying to prove you're right. Seriously, save your breath. Some things are worth arguing about. This isn't one of them. Let it go and move on.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, you're about to see whether you can take the same constructive criticism you often dish out. You have two choices on October 4. Hear this person out, or crash out.

The universe is testing whether you care more about people's opinion of you than your own. I think you know who you really are. You got this.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, the Sun in your sign is having an absolute showdown with Saturn on Sunday. Expect to feel pressured to say yes to something you don't want to do. It's a test.

Luckily, Saturn in Aries gives you the courage to say no. You can be polite without giving in. And no, you don't need to give a long-winded excuse or explanation. Stand up for yourself. You'll feel a whole lot better for it.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Take a break, Scorpio. You've been carrying way too much, and burnout is right around the corner. There's no prize for powering through.

Step away from the world on Sunday and recharge. Give yourself some peace and quiet. You deserve it.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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On Sunday, take a closer look at your relationships, Sagittarius. Are you the only one putting in any effort? People who don't meet you halfway aren't worth your energy.

Skip the one-sided plans and spend time doing something you love. Honestly, you'll have a much better time without them.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Don't let a little criticism ruin your day, Capricorn. On Sunday, some frustrating feedback could get under your skin. It can really ruin your mood if you let it. So don't!

You don't need to work harder just to prove yourself. Your track record speaks for itself. Shut your laptop and remember that your career isn't your entire life.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You're ready to make some progress toward your goals, but the universe has other plans. Something forces you to hit pause on Sunday. Annoying, I know.

Focus on what you can actually control and try to trust in the universe. There's no need to rush. And who knows? Something better could be right around the corner.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Money is a bit of a touchy subject on Sunday, Pisces. There's something you really want to buy, but it's just out of your price range. As tempting as it is, don't dip into your hard-earned savings.

You have three options: let it go, find a cheaper dupe, or start saving. Whatever you do, don't spend money you don't actually have. I promise, it's not worth it.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.