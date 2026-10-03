3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success During The Leo Moon On October 4, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success on October 4, 2026, during the Leo Moon. Well, that's certainly good news, isn't it?

This is the beginning of a very prosperous period in our lives, and it looks like we'll be doing well after all. On Sunday, these astrological signs enter an era of wealth and abundance, and the gratitude we feel is through the roof. It looks like we made a few good moves in the past, and we're now being rewarded for our efforts. Nice going!

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1. Leo

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When the Moon moves into your sign on October 4, you finally leave your scarcity mindset behind, Leo. You believe in abundance now, and honestly, that's what makes all the difference. Who would have thought?

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There really is something to be said about the power of the mind. That much is obvious on Sunday. You can tell that when you see yourself as worthy of financial success, it shows up even faster.

You're walking into a time right now that favors you financially, and that's because you believe wealth is your destiny. Things are finally starting to turn around, and that means money in your pocket and success on the horizon. Enjoy!

2. Sagittarius

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For you, Sagittarius, the Leo Moon does something very interesting, and it's quite counterintuitive in how it works. During this lunar transit, you become detached from the idea of needing money. That's not to say you won't accept it. Of course, you will. It's just not a desperate desire for you anymore.

What's ironic is that this mindset shift is exactly what opens up a pathway in the universe for you to receive financial success. See what I mean by counterintuitive? Your vibe tells the universe that you are not a bottomless pit of need, and that's easy for the cosmos to fill.

You'll see that on Sunday, things like financial success and the promise of more come to you very easily. It might just be your turn after all. You've certainly been patient.

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3. Pisces

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You already have a very good situation, Pisces, but on Sunday, it's about to turn into an excellent one. Money is doing well for you, but it can always get better. And it will!

During the Leo Moon, the forces of attraction are strong, and you are the magnet that compels the flow of money. You are walking into a prosperous period in your life. Financial success used to feel like a pipe dream, or something that just wasn't meant for you. But not anymore.

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For the first time in a while, you happen to feel very confident about your financial life. It's good to feel free from the kind of stress that comes with money worries. You'll be fine, and you know it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.