Life Gets A Lot Easier For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Sunday, October 4

Life is getting a whole lot easier for four Chinese zodiac signs starting this Sunday. October 4 is a Metal Pig Full Day that makes problems feel like a distant memory.

Pig energy brings optimism back into your life. Metal energy offers you the right amount of courage. Since this month is the Fire Rooster, confidence is fully intact for these animal signs, making life feel like an absolute breeze.

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1. Pig

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Pig, make the most of today. With the day being in your sign and a Full Day, it's bound to be very busy. Days like this can bring you money, especially if you work smart. Luckily, you're the type of person who can see a problem and not only know how to solve it, but how to turn it into an opportunity.

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So, keep your eye on what you have to do and avoid getting distracted by things that won't get you where you need to be. The thing is, you have to make sure that whatever you say yes to today doesn't stop you from finishing the important stuff you already had planned. Be loyal to your first obligations. Karma rewards your loyalty.

2. Goat

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Pig Day Pillar energy puts you in a kinda emotional mood. You might even have a really good cry that releases a ton of tension. You see so much more clearly after you've let go of all the stress you've been feeling lately. It's really drained your energy. Metal energy helps you to get control over your feelings.

Now, you feel like you can make the plans you've put on hold. You aren't in the mood to procrastinate because you're so locked in and have the energy to work on whatever you need to do. You're not dragging your feet or feeling like a challenge is impossible to handle. It's so much easier for you from here on out.

3. Monkey

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You've kind of felt like things could be done differently for a very long time. The only thing is people wanted you to be quiet and leave it all alone. You come to a place where you find the loophole to get what you want done on Sunday. You can't work with someone, and for now, that's okay. You'll just work around them!

You figure out how to change things around. Instead of asking for permission, welp, it's easier to get forgiveness later. You just know that once they see how amazing what you do works out, it'll be a no-brainer. You deserve to have a chance to show people what you can do. Once it's all finished, they will never doubt you again!

4. Snake

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You've missed a friend a lot lately, and it's really hurt your heart to know that you're not as close as you used to be. On Sunday, you decide to be the one to reach out first. You wanna talk about all the things that you know were your part.

You don't need them to do that right now because you figure that will come later. You're interested in rebuilding trust, and you are perfectly fine with the one who breaks the ice. Today, it's easier to say you're sorry, and maybe you'll get your old friend back.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.