Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For Saturday, October 3: Uh Oh, Venus Retrograde Is Here

Your zodiac sign's horoscope is here for October 3, 2026 and today is the first official day of Venus retrograde in Scorpio. As the planet of love and money starts moving backwards, you have no choice but to slow down and think about what you want, both in your relationships and financial situation.

Sorry in advance, but this is the time of year that people randomly start thinking about their exes and probably hear from or see them out of nowhere. But Venus retrograde also affects your wallet. It's time to lock in, baby.

Daily horoscopes for Saturday, October 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Venus retrograde is about to make you notice how much you're giving to other people. Honestly, it's becoming a bit too much, Aries.

If you've been paying more than your fair share or doing all the emotional labor, it's gonna get harder and harder to pretend it doesn't irk you. You're not being selfish for putting yourself first.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Venus rules over your sign, Taurus, so the message it's retrograde is sending you on Saturday is personal. You're about to find out who actually has your back.

Any relationship that's been feeling pretty one-sided is getting exposed over the next few weeks. Take a step back and observe. If a relationship is leaving you more stressed than happy, it might be time to walk away.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, you're doing too much. Wherever you've been running on fumes and biting off more than you can realistically chew, I see it starting to catch up with you on Saturday.

The hustle mindset is so last decade. Take a real break this weekend. Say no to the invites you don't actually want to attend. I promise, your to-do list can wait.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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If your love life has felt like a chore, that's not a good sign, Cancer. On October 3, focus on what actually makes you happy. Venus retrograde is your reminder to romanticize your own life.

Stop caring so much about what other people think. You want whimsy? Add a little whimsy to your daily routine. Try a new hobby. Take yourself out for coffee. Do something just because it sounds fun. You don't need anyone else to make this Saturday a good one.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Patience is your best friend on Saturday, especially around the people you live with or family members who push your buttons. I know it's hard for you to walk away, but I see some drama brewing on October 3.

It's not worth getting all bent out of shape over, Leo. Do your own thing. Make your space feel more relaxing and let them deal with their own problems. You have better things to do.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, you don't have to watch what you say on Saturday, but I would suggest paying close attention to how you say it. During Venus retrograde, things can easily be taken the wrong way.

Before you hit send, read that text one more time. And if something is bothering you, just say it. This is not the time to dance around an issue. A little honesty saves you a whole lot of drama.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Think twice before you buy something just because you're having a bad day, Libra. As much as you think swiping your card will make you feel better, Venus turning retrograde on Saturday is a sign it will actually do the opposite.

Put your wallet away. Seriously. You don't need to shop your way out of a bad mood. Save your money and deal with the actual problem so you don't have any regrets tomorrow.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Venus retrograde is happening in your sign, Scorpio, so get ready. Starting on Saturday, you're taking a closer look at who you are and what you really want.

Have you been pretending to be someone you're not just to keep everyone else happy? If so, be prepared to get called out on it. Be yourself. If someone can't handle the real you, well, that sounds like their problem.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, you might not feel like being around people on Saturday. That's OK. If you're feeling tired, stay home and recharge.

You don't have to say yes to every invitation, as tempting as it is. On October 3, spend some time by yourself. A quiet night in is exactly what you need to feel ready for your next big adventure.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Watch out, Capricorn. I think you have some energy vampires in your life. On Saturday, pay attention to how people make you feel.

If you're always feeling drained after hanging out with someone, that's a bad sign. This is your chance to figure out who your real ride-or-dies are.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, I know you're ready to make a big move in your career, but don't rush into anything on Saturday. This is not the time to rage quit or make an impulsive move.

Think about what you actually want. If your current job isn't making you happy, start planning your next steps. You don't have to stay somewhere that makes you miserable. In fact, you really shouldn't. But be smart about how you leave.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, I think you're getting tired of the same old routine. If you've been feeling stuck or questioning whether you're on the right path, Venus retrograde helps you see things differently.

Don't be afraid to try something new. Maybe that means changing your travel plans or looking into switching careers. You don't have to have everything figured out. Sometimes you just need to shake things up.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.