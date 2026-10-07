5 Zodiac Signs Naturally Attract Wealth & Abundance On Angel Number Day 10/8

With 10 representing expanded potential and 8 pointing to a return on what you've earned, five zodiac signs are set to attract wealth and abundance on Angel Number Day 10/8.

On October 8, the waning crescent moon in Virgo clarifies the key detail that helps these astrological signs manifest stepping into their worth. The universe is about to reward them with plenty of good fortune for taking that step.

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1. Capricorn

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When it comes to what else you need to make what you've built over time add up, Angel Number Day 10/8 reveals a very simple answer. In the words of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, you're all I need to get by.

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You've done all the work already and manifested amazing karma, Capricorn. Channel the Schuyler Sisters in Hamilton and look around on Thursday. Open your eyes and pay attention to what you have and what more is growing around you. You are standing in a lush field of abundance if only you see it from the right point of view.

2. Virgo

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Let's be honest, Virgo. You've spent time wondering what more you have to do to attract financial freedom into your life. Angel Number Day 10/8 marks a day that you realize there's nothing left for you to do.

Thursday's waning crescent in your sign reveals that you're in the right place at the right time to attract more blessings. Your current position has the resources you need and the space necessary to grow beyond your wildest dreams. Don't be afraid to plant roots here, because this is exactly what you asked for.

3. Aquarius

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True to form, you attract wealth and abundance most interestingly on Angel Number Day 10/8. Thanks to the Manifestation Portal combined with the waning crescent moon in Virgo, you don't just woo generosity by your actions.

On Thursday, you use your words and speak generous abundance into existence. You invite it through visionary thinking. Your unique meditative methods summon success and prosperity into areas of your life that could use the extra help on October 8.

4. Libra

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Angel Number Day 10/8 doesn't just explain how you attract wealth and abundance into your life on October 8, Libra. It shows the cause for the delay. Not being honest with yourself was hindering you from being as successful as you are designed to be. Thanks to the energy on Thursday, though, you finally feel comfortable turning up the charm.

Showing every facet of your lovely personality, and "razzle dazzle 'em," à la Billy Flynn in Chicago, doesn't just make you a star. It helps you focus better and have more fun. A good rule of thumb as you enter this new chapter: elevating your energy will always welcome elevated energy into your life.

5. Cancer

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Your way of attracting abundance is by aligning with it. On Angel Number Day 10/8, you feel so in tune with the universe that you step into wealth like it was always meant for you. Guess what? It is.

Heartfelt intention is what helps manifest more prosperity into your life. Thursday's waning crescent moon in Virgo has you calling it in like a spell or ritual. Whatever you've been doing, it is working. And you're about to see its many benefits.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.