Life's A Lot Easier For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Thursday, October 8

October 8 is a Wood Rabbit Initiate Day, which means life is about to get a whole lot easier for four Chinese zodiac signs starting on Thursday.

Initiate Days aren’t necessarily lucky, but they are very useful for fresh starts. It’s not an aggressive day that forces you to hustle to get anything done though, thankfully. The Wood Rabbit is much more peaceful. Life feels way easier for these astrological signs because things seem to happen almost effortlessly. Everything just flows.

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1. Dog

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On October 8, you stop feeling so drained. Life becomes easier for you on Thursday because people naturally offer help and do what you silently hope they'll do without you even having to ask. For someone who is so used to taking on most responsibilities by yourself and always watching out for everyone else, this is a really refreshing change, Dog.

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Getting support like this is just what you need to recharge. So even after the day is over, things still feel easier because you’re more physically and mentally equipped to handle whatever life throws at you. It’s smooth sailing from here.

2. Pig

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October 8 is a day of pure comfort and ease. Honestly when I think about what Thursday looks like for you, I get a mental image of Moses parting the seas for you everywhere you go. Yes, that easy.

This means no drama. No hassle. Everything truly just seems to fall into place for you all day. Considering it is an Initiate Day, sounds like you should probably get started on your next goal. Doesn't matter how unrealistic it seems, because it’s one of those days when the universe is genuinely doing all the heavy lifting for you. Enjoy!

3. Goat

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Goat, get ready to feel an almost overwhelming sense of ease around people on Thursday. Your aura is 10/10 on October 8. People won’t be able to get enough of you, which makes your life easier because you don’t have to worry about walking on eggshells around anyone. Everyone is extra cooperative and kind.

When you’re not so focused on worrying about how everyone else is feeling, you get a rare chance to put yourself first. Thankfully, any decisions you need to make feel straightforward and simple. You do you, boo!

4. Rabbit

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Since Thursday’s energy is your animal sign, you are completely in your element on October 8. Literally, Rabbit. This obviously makes your life a lot easier because everyone and everything is going with the flow. Your flow, that is.

Plus, anything you start on this Initiate Day is very likely to feel super easy to maintain long after Thursday is over. Your intuition is incredibly strong all day, so go with it. It’s guiding you directly to the easiest and most rewarding path.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.