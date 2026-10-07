3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On October 8, 2026

On October 8, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune. There's no better transit for this kind of cosmic support than Mars direct in Leo.

We feel like winners on Thursday. We feel like we can rule the world and do truly incredible things. Luck is finally on our side, and we are generous enough to share the wealth. It's going to be a great day; of that we have no doubt!

1. Taurus

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During Mars direct, you know in your heart you want to make people happy. Maybe you just wake up in the right kind of mood, but your attitude is one of sharing and caring. Surprisingly, this is exactly what makes Thursday such a special day for you.

This generous mindset attracts luck better than anything else. The universe rewards those who care about helping others. Right now, that's you, Taurus. You aren't in this for your own benefit. You want to do everything in your power to make things right in the world.

You feel that if you can spread some joy on this day, that's exactly what you'll do. What's more is it will feel just as good for you as it will for others. A lucky day, indeed!

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2. Leo

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When you get it into your head that you want to make someone else happy, it becomes a project for you, Leo. Right now, just the idea of putting a smile on someone's face makes you giddy with joy. You are ready to get to work.

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You get an extra boost of power during Mars direct, especially since the planet of action is in your very own sign. On Thursday, you're able to direct that power into goodness and light. You care for others, and you derive pleasure from making people smile.

You're the luckiest person you know, simply because you feel happy making others happy. It really is that simple, and during Mars direct, you get to do just that in abundance. What more can you ask for?

3. Sagittarius

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You've always considered yourself a lucky person, Sagittarius. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, rules over your sign, after all. Even so, you don't take this for granted. You've also always carried around the kind of gratitude that makes that luck feel special and rare. During Mars direct, you get to share that luck with others.

You don't really ask that much out of life. You see the bright side of every hand you're dealt. Yet on Thursday, you have one big ask, and it's for your loved ones to have all they need. The universe is listening, and it feels like fortune is shining down on you and everyone you care about.

It feels fantastic to watch the people in your life feel the love you want them to feel. On October 8, the power that comes from Mars direct is the power of love itself. Nice to know!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.