Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs During Lilith Direct On October 8

Hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs on October 8, 2026. There's a good reason why the rough times in our lives are about to be over, and that is because during Lilith direct, we make it happen ourselves.

We're not sticking around just to struggle more. Oh no! We've seen how bad it can get, and now we're doing something about it. We refuse to be victims. On Thursday, we mean business. Goodbye, hard times. Don't let the door hit you on the way out!

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1. Scorpio

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Lilith direct is a powerful and driving force in your life, Scorpio. So when it makes an appearance in your chart, as it does on Thursday, you feel like you are not here to be walked on. Lilith's rebellious energy is quite the inspiration.

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You've got a rush of power running through your veins, and the last thing you're going to accept is more of the same. You are sick and tired of this dreary, burdensome pressure. Something's gotta give, as they say, and this is the day it does.

Finally, you see that all it really takes is for you to stand up for yourself and not back down again. Sometimes you just have to prove to yourself that you are enough exactly as you are. You can put an end to your own hard times if you just own your power.

2. Capricorn

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If there's one thing you simply do not have time for, Capricorn, it's another meaningless hassle that has zero purpose in your life. You've truly given all you can to this kind of thing. During Lilith direct, you realize you just don't have anything left to give.

You're drained and beyond ready to move on. Thankfully, on Thursday, Lilith direct gives you the power to get up and just get on with it. Nothing is keeping you where you are but yourself. So, choose to move on and you will.

This also teaches you that in the future, should a silly hassle show up, you'll deal with it and quickly move on. You know now that you have what it takes to do so with ease.

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3. Aquarius

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The reason the hard times are suddenly not a part of your life anymore is that you are seriously over it. You can only take so much before you take matters into your own hands. On Thursday, you hit your limit.

During Lilith direct, you make the conscious decision to be free from the hardships that seem to want to take you down. You won't let them, that's for sure. This transit reminds you that you are not here to accept what is handed to you, Aquarius. You make your own fate.

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On October 8, the odds are in your favor, and that means you can choose to walk away from that which drags you down. Back off hard times! Go back to your dark corner and leave us alone.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.