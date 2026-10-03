Angel Number Day 10/4 Proves 5 Zodiac Signs Right On Sunday

Angel Number Day 10/4 is proving five zodiac signs right on Sunday. Like the radio code 10-4, this angel number gives confirmation from the universe that you understood the assignment.

With 10 meaning breakthroughs and 4 representing the groundwork for a steady foundation in numerology, October 4 is also about manifesting with strong intention. As Sunday's waning crescent moon travels through Cancer and Leo, these astrological signs are about to see what happens when you follow your intuition.

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1. Libra

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On Angel Number Day 10/4, you see once and for all that blind faith led you in the right direction. At first, this situation felt casual, so you treated it as such. You kept it light. Took your time and had fun. Even as you noticed you were spending more time in this space, you reminded yourself not to overthink it and to be in the moment.

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As you step over the threshold of the 10/4 portal on Sunday, you realize that you were right to follow these breadcrumbs. Now is the time to reshape or reframe this casual situation from the friendly foundation already formed so it can grow into something greater than it already is.

2. Aquarius

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Before October 4, you sensed a frequency shift, knowing in your gut that you would soon be called to make a major change. Angel Number Day 10/4 reveals that your intuitive hunch was correct.

I know you don't hear this often, Aquarius, but your hard work pays off under Sunday's waning crescent moon as it passes through Cancer and into Leo energy. You've been building your portfolio or connections, wondering what it's all for and how it plays into this upcoming transition. Through conversation, today shows how to put what you've created to its best use.

3. Cancer

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There is a feeling that has had its grip on you, Cancer, and it hasn't let you go for weeks now. Hard as you try, you can't seem to get any insight into why you feel this way. Angel Number Day 10/4 gives you more than a hint. It shows you exactly what's going on before giving clear direction on what to do next.

You have a divine gift of intuitively knowing when someone needs you. Considering medical astrology, you normally feel the energy in your chest area or general heart space. Just as Mario croons, "I can hear your heart crying out for me," you can feel you are needed, as if someone is calling out to you. When they reach out to you on October 4, it validates what your heart already knew.

4. Scorpio

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Based on the impact this person or situation had on you, you knew it was worth securing immediately. Because you're used to being the influencer instead of the influenced, your curiosity soon turned into secret panic, wondering what this impact could look like in the future. Chillax, Scorpio. Angel Number Day 10/4 shows you why it was so important to act without hesitation or official knowledge.

You're not the type to play Captain Save 'Em, but you will let your love be a shield for whatever or whomever you feel is worth protecting. That's what you did. But you didn't know why, and that bothered you. Sunday's energy doesn't just show you that this is worth it. It confirms that you would have lost the opportunity to be in a position to build this into more had you not moved as you were divinely guided in the beginning.

5. Aries

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You felt a spark that caught your attention and were soon directed to a fire that burned brighter than yours, Aries. In your mind, that's not possible. You're used to being the fire that attracts, not the moth that's attracted, and nothing has changed. Angel Number Day 10/4 helps you understand the truth within this role-reversal vibe you've been feeling.

The 10/4 Portal is an initiation where you must trust yourself to step into this new cycle that shapes you into a stronger, better version of yourself. In your case, the universe is calling out to you in a language you understand: heat, fire, and light. So, you're not drawn to this larger fire because you suddenly transformed into a moth. You're drawn to it because it's going to help strengthen you, like a fire leaning toward open air to grow stronger.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.