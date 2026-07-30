5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes By Far On Friday, July 31

These five zodiac signs will, by far, have the very best horoscopes on Friday, July 31, 2026. One reason is that a few different planets are retrograde, and that gives them a boost of positive energy.

Certain zodiac signs work better when planets are retrograde. They like being introspective and looking within, and they prefer not to have someone telling them what to do. Being self-driven is easier when retrograde season is activated. The pressure to perform is turned off for five signs today, and they make the most out of it. In fact, they feel like the universe cut them a big break, and they are super thankful.

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1. Sagittarius

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You have the very best horoscope today, Sagittarius, thanks to Saturn retrograde in Aries. Aries rules your house of hobbies, joy, and children. Saturn has a pesky habit of taking away all the fun stuff! So, when retrograde happens, you feel less burdened by external obligations.

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You don't feel like you have to prove yourself to anyone except yourself. If you like an activity or want to do something that pleases your inner child, so be it. Saturn Rx, which only lasts until August 1, helps you to enjoy your life on your own terms. Time is of the essence, and you're not wasting a single minute!

2. Scorpio

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Pluto is retrograde right now in the sign of Aquarius, and since you're ruled by this particular planet, you feel a bit more in control of your life. Aquarius energy pushes you to do things for others. But there are times when you just want to focus on yourself. Selfish? Yes, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. How can you manage the things you need to control if you don't have a handle on your own inner world?

Your horoscope is best by far on July 31 because Pluto allows you to look at your role in the home and with your family. Once you get that crystal clear, you can do the things you need to do without any problems.

3. Aries

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You have a very good horoscope thanks to Saturn retrograde in your sign. Saturn can be a real drag when it's in your sign because it pushes you to mature and become an adult. You don't mind, but sometimes you just want to feel like a kid again.

Saturn in your chart allows you a moment for introspection. On July 31, you take time to understand yourself better. You are almost always so busy putting things into the world and gathering up information to finish projects or show up on the scene. You can't imagine taking a day off. But right now, you get a break, and that is what you need to make magic happen.

4. Pisces

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Neptune in Aries has really been beneficial to you, and with it retrograde on Friday, you get to review your big why. Knowing what you truly value helps you to have the best horoscope by far.

You don't people-please without knowing why you do what you do. You don't have an urge to spend to salve your ego. Instead, you take inventory of your inner world. Life feels more in order that way, and you like it.

5. Capricorn

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Saturn is retrograde in Aries, a fellow go-getter zodiac sign. Since this is your ruling planet, and Aries rules communication for you, you get to hear your inner voice. Communication improving between you and your higher power is a positive, Capricorn. It's what makes this horoscope the very best for you on July 31.

You know what you want and why. You feel guided and directed to be your highest self. That makes you feel so good about the future, because knowing who you are helps you to be authentic. You don't wish for much more than that right now.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.