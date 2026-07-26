5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Monday, July 27

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes on July 27, 2026. On Monday, the Leo Sun opposes Pluto in Aquarius. One urges you to focus on yourself, while the other invites you to do things for others that might require a bit of sacrifice.

A sextile is smooth, easy-to-work-with energy that is simply one of the sweetest things to work through in a daily horoscope. To be honest, I love Pluto sextile transits. It brings such an irresistible urge to show your stuff.

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In a rut? Not on Pluto's watch. If you're shy, you start being a little more sociable. If you've gotten used to wearing frumpy clothes, you want to dress up and go out looking fancy (even to the grocery store). Sometimes you just need a little push in the right direction, and these five signs find it when Pluto sextiles the Sun.

1. Sagittarius

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You are going to have the very best horoscope on July 27, Sagittarius. You love to have open and honest conversations. With Pluto in your house of communication, that is exactly what this day brings.

A person you really want to get to know but can't figure out decides to share their life with you. It's one of the best feelings of all because it shows signs of true friendship. You're walking on a cloud because you've made it into their inner circle. You're always the one who does the talking. This time you get to be the listener. You couldn't have asked for anything better on a day like this.

2. Pisces

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Pluto is in your house of endings, and that is the one house that you rule. That makes today's horoscope the best for you. All the power you need is in your hands. You get to decide what happens with your future. If you don't like something, you're the one who caused the shots.

The good news is that you are looking ahead to being a healthy person. You want positive relationships, and people who make you feel incredible. Today, you do cut ties with a few people who don't fulfill that obligation, but that's OK. You go off to do the things that are best for you, and they find what's best for them.

3. Cancer

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You always feel like life could be better if you and your friends were to pull resources and try to find a way to make money. You know you have things that they could use, and they have things you could use. Most of the time, though, they act a little stingy.

On Monday, something in your friendship circle changes and someone acts as if it's their original idea. Honestly, you don't even care, as long as it happens. What makes today's horoscope best for you is that you feel like you're finally making progress. You can start saving money and applying it to other things, and they do the same. It's a win-win!

4. Scorpio

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Life has been a little tense at work, and when you go home, you've not felt like you could relax. Your family doesn't understand the pressure you've been going through. You don't really like to complain, so you keep a lot of it to yourself. On July 27, somehow a loved one picks up your vibe. Instead of being selfish, they focus on you.

Today's horoscope revealed some of the best changes that are long-standing. You start to get the space you need to diffuse. You feel a little bit more respected when you walk in the door. You can't control what happens at your job, but knowing you don't need to at home is divine!

5. Aries

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The Sun in Leo is a romantic time for you, Aries, but finding someone you like has been slim pickings. Your horoscope for Monday is one of the best this week for love because it helps you to discover romance in the most unlikely place: your friendships.

You fall in love with your friends in ways that you thought you never could. You don't even need to have a significant other. You're just happy being around the people that like you for who you are. There are no strings attached, and you feel super free. This is exactly what you've needed for a long time, and now you have it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.