5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Friday, July 24

On Friday, July 24, 2026, five zodiac signs experience the best horoscopes, now that Mercury is direct in Cancer.

Mercury retrograde felt like a monkey wrench thrown into your plans. Home life was problematic. Things were thrown off course. Five signs felt stressed the most. But now a happy time is here and there's less clouded thinking. Now, they can turn things around and mend problems that cropped up. Marvelous things are on the horizon, and these astrological signs are thinking hard about how to achieve them.

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1. Capricorn

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Capricorn, you are always thinking ahead of others. While Mercury was retrograde in Cancer, you felt like you could not understand your partner's thinking. On July 24, that retrograde is over, and you notice they are more approachable.

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Friday's horoscope is beyond great for you. Now you can talk about your future plans. You chat openly without resorting to cryptic texts that make no sense later. Your mind feels clear, and you don't see your partner as someone you can't get along with. You see them as your friend, on the same page in both thought and action.

2. Aries

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Whew, this Mercury retrograde season felt brutal, didn't it? Now that it's behind you, home life seems to be much calmer. This is great for you because you need some tranquility in your life. When you walk into your house, you don't want tension or arguments. You want smiles and agreeableness from others.

You are looking ahead on Friday, and that view is astoundingly good. You know that no matter where the path leads, from here on out, you are working from a space that supports your nervous system and gives you feel-good energy.

3. Cancer

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Cancer, you survived Mercury retrograde in your sign, and now it's your turn to show the world that you're not this overly emotional being everyone thinks you are. You are much tougher than you let on, because why shouldn't you be? Even though sometimes you enjoy the softer things in life.

On Friday, though, your horoscope gives you great pride in being a mix of both power and gentle beauty. You focus on inner healing and personal growth. You are so dedicated to being the best version of yourself that it impacts everyone around you in the best way. You get a compliment from a friend who notices, and it's the instant validation you needed!

4. Libra

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You really felt the impact of Mercury retrograde at work, but according to your horoscope for July 24, you're starting to see things settle again. Everyone is acting much more friendly. There's less gossip and complaining. The tension starts to lift. When you do your job, those feelings of overwhelm stop.

You're so deeply intuitive, Libra, that you pick up on the shift right away. You don't feel like you're walking on eggshells. You feel safe being around people who you once thought didn't like you anymore. That change is so powerful for you because you are a forgiver.

5. Gemini

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You always feel Mercury transits more than others because you're ruled by it. On Friday, even though it's still in your house of hidden enemies, you feel a huge weight off of your shoulders. Now, your daily horoscopes are more helpful to you. You see things for what they are. There's less confusion about who you can trust or what person is best to be in your life.

Truth is easier to understand. Asking questions and reading between the lines once again is your specialty. For a minute, you started to doubt yourself, Gemini. But after today's horoscope, you feel great because communication streamlines.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.