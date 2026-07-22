5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes By Far On Thursday, July 23

Five zodiac signs truly have the very best horoscopes on July 23, 2026. The Sun in Leo is beautiful on Thursday as it boldly communicates with several powerful planets.

First, the Sun speaks to Pluto, the planet of power, giving you the gift of confidence. Then, it chats with Jupiter, the planet of luck, helping you take chances on yourself. The Sun works sweetly with Neptune, filling your mind with fantasy and dreams. A little chat with Uranus, and you're ready for just about anything. These astrological signs absolutely love how great things are on the radar. The best is yet to come, and their horoscopes predict it.

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1. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, your horoscope begins on a positive note since the Sun is speaking to Jupiter. This energy lasts for about two weeks, but you feel the pick-me-up the most on Thursday. Your mind is filled with ideas. You aren't afraid of what the future brings because you are ready to take life by storm!

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With Neptune in your house of romance on July 23, you are so ready for love. You're not afraid to admit that loneliness has struck your heart a few times. Those pangs of sorrow have led you to make tough decisions about your comfort zone. Now when you put yourself out there, you feel much happier knowing you won't crash and fall. There's someone there to catch you. It could be a friend or a lover, but you definitely don't find yourself alone.

2. Pisces

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When Pluto hears a message from the Sun, the courage you need to stop a habit that's undermined your success finally arrives. What makes your July 23 horoscope one of the best is that powerful feeling lasts. You realize there are certain things you've put up with that you should not. You don't like to create problems, but these aren't any that you started.

You stand up for yourself on Thursday. The result is respect. It's incredible how easy it is for you to address situations once you put your mind to it. At first, you didn't know that it could be so simple; you had played it out as a complicated matter in your head. Everything is refreshingly out in the open, and now, all you need to do is follow through.

3. Aquarius

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Wow, you really have one of the best horoscopes of all signs on Thursday, Aquarius! The Sun in Leo is very active in your partnership sector on July 23, and the nice thing about it is that it motivates you to change things you dislike about your love life. You love having the opportunity to reinvent who you are. Any excuse to change your hair or update your style is welcome.

Pluto in your sign has given you lots of ambition and drive to try out new things. You see things that you want to try and make a mental note. The day ends with you feeling like you're walking on cloud 9 because you have time to hang out with your friends. You have missed it so much. The fun feels endless, and you are ready to enjoy what's left of this summer.

4. Gemini

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On July 23, you really feel like life is about to change for the better. Lucky for you, Uranus in your sign loves the energy that it receives from the Sun, which is why your horoscope is so good on Thursday. It could be chaotic, but you love the boost of energy. You've needed it, Gemini, and the universe delivers.

You feel ready to do something you've put off for far too long. You have been worrying, and you're ready to let go of the problem once and for all. You have a friend who listens really well and starts asking the right questions. You spill the beans, and you feel so much better once all your demons are out in the open.

5. Leo

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With the Sun in your sign speaking to four other planets, you have a supercharged day ahead. Pluto in your sector of partnerships on July 23 brings a welcome change to a relationship. The dynamic takes a turn for the better, and boy, are you glad.

The best part of your horoscope for Thursday is how Uranus in Gemini brings a nice opportunity your way through work. You realize you have to do something to get things moving, but you're OK with that and step up to the plate. Then, Neptune reminds you to dream bigger than you typically do. A very good day indeed, Leo.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years. She is the author of "Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook" (2022).