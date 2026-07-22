Hard Times Are Finally Over For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 23, 2026

On July 23, 2026, hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs. The Leo Sun squares Chiron on Thursday, showing us how hope often comes to us through adversity.

OK, what does that mean? Well, for starters, these astrological signs see a choice before them on Thursday. The decision is tempting, as both options are good. However, one is better, and it's obvious which that is.

Chiron is here to help us get through difficult times. This transit shows us that the hard times are necessary for us to grow to our full potential. Trust the universe on this one. It's for our own good.

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1. Aries

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You receive a sign of hope during this day, Aries, and it shows up as an opportunity that is handed to you, out of nowhere, by a friend. You're curious about it, especially because you aren't so sure you trust this person.

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While trusting a friend sounds like a no-brainer, the reality is that we don't always trust the people in our lives. Yet, when the Sun squares Chiron, that's OK. In fact, your scrutiny is what opens the door to hope for you.

This is when you realize that it's OK to doubt things, even a friend. You learn from your own doubt and find that you were surprisingly wrong about them. You can trust this person, which is great news, as the opportunity they hand you is exceptional. Once you realize this, the hard times come to an end.

2. Cancer

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You've been through your fair share of hard times, Cancer, and hope doesn't come to you easily. You don't ordinarily jump on the hope train unless you are guaranteed great results.

When the Leo Sun squares Chiron on Thursday, it's hard to buy into anything, especially if it isn't all up front right from the start. You may have to do a little investigating, but what you find pleases you greatly.

For you, all it takes is a little hope to break down the barricade and let the flood of positivity in. Sun square Chiron gives you a choice, and what you choose ends up working out very well for you. The hard times are finally over!

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3. Aquarius

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On Thursday, you are able to see something through to the end, and this gives you great hope, Aquarius. This is so unexpected that you surprise even yourself. It seems like you're pretty self-sufficient after all.

You may have believed that you were incapable of this, that, or the other thing, but that's just not the truth. The Sun square Chiron transit presents you with hard times so that you can find your way around them and prove to yourself that you are strong and capable.

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Success is where all of this leads, and it is deeply personal. One small moment of hope can turn into a lifetime of dreams that you are certain you can manifest as reality. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.