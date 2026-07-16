5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Friday, July 17

Five zodiac signs experience the best horoscopes on July 17, 2026 because the Moon and Venus in Virgo are speaking to Uranus and Mars in Gemini.

Venus and the Moon in Virgo give these signs an incredible sense of responsibility on Friday. The more you accomplish, the more motivated you feel. As you work diligently, all engines are firing rapidly in your mind. You come up with brilliant ideas. Some of them you can't even believe you manage to pull off. This is the type of energy where problems are solved before they even happen. Five astrological signs become super driven and feel confident under this energy.

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1. Virgo

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Uranus and Mars in Gemini have you focused on your career on Friday, Virgo. Some things are unpredictable, but you feel pretty positive that you can handle it because having the Moon and Venus in your sign on July 17 puts quite a bit of power in your lap.

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You are motivated by money, and you feel comfortable with asking for what you need. You really feel like you can tackle just about any storm you face. You are intellectually sharp and in tune with what your heart wants. Emotionally, your feelings align, so you aren't at war with yourself either. You are pure, raw ambition. It's not every day that things work out so easily, but hey! You'll take the win!

2. Gemini

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On Friday, Uranus, in your sign, working with Mars, triggers a difficult conversation. You wonder why a person is acting a certain way, and this does two things for you. One, it makes you more confident in yourself. Sometimes you struggle with that. Two, it teaches you that you can't control all outcomes.

You can try to smooth things over as much as you want, but if the other person isn't interested in doing so, there's very little you can do about it. What makes your horoscope one of the best on July 17 is that you walk away understanding how your relationship works a little better when you just let some things go.

3. Cancer

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You are ruled by the Moon, and when it's in Virgo, you feel like organizing your thoughts in writing. July 17 is the best day for you to do that, especially if it involves finances. The Moon is working closely with Venus, the planet that rules money. You can map out a plan or work through questions and concerns you have about the future.

The other area of your life that's working out really well in your horoscope today is your house of endings. Uranus brings sudden changes, while Mars motivates you to overcome them. You might discover during your writing that there are things that you can cut back on. You do it so easily today because you're not emotionally attached. What a great day for your pocketbook, Cancer.

4. Libra

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You are ruled by Venus, which is in your house of hidden enemies. This is the day you need to listen to your gut, Libra. Someone can rub you the wrong way and make you feel you really can't be as close to them as you thought you could.

Starting on July 17, your life is much better without this fake friend. That's why your horoscope is so good. To get your mind off the disappointment, Uranus reminds you that you have to wrestle with your feelings head-on, not sweep them under the rug. You start to self-soothe and fill your life with wonder.

5. Aries

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Mars is your planet, and it's in your house of communication on Jul 17. You receive rapid downloads of information from the universe on Friday. Some of these involve how you feel about your health and habits that you have. You are the type of zodiac sign that always needs to be on the move to be happy.

The truth is, you've been kind of sitting around a little bit more than you like lately. Today, you decide to put an end to all of that. You do one thing to move the dial forward, whether it's a quick workout or a short walk outside. The energy really gets your blood pumping, and you feel super good inside your own skin.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.