5 Zodiac Signs Have Some Pretty Great Horoscopes On Thursday, July 16

There are five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on July 16, 2026. The Nodes are retrograde in mutable signs at a highly critical degree on Thursday.

Both the Pisces North Node and Virgo South Node are retrograde at the first degree. Pisces is about your dreams and your delusions, while Virgo shows you how to be practical and when you are doing way more than you should. All year, you've tried new things and practiced being creative in areas of your life that have felt stale. You figured out what you need to do and what you should do less of.

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That's what makes Thursday's horoscopes so good for these astrological signs. They get a chance to do things over again. Feelings about fate and destiny arise, bringing incredible opportunities for healing and growth.

1. Pisces

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You love yourself a bit more on Thursday than you have been, Pisces. That is what makes for an incredible day. The North Node is in your sign, and during its retrograde, you really think about the meaning of your life. You have given so much of yourself to others, and now you're ready to give that same time to yourself.

With the South Node in your partnership sector on July 16, you review what's worked in the past and what hasn't. You realize that sometimes history can repeat itself if not paid attention to. You aren't interested in going down the wrong path, focusing on a relationship while putting yourself last. Instead, you put your most important needs first.

2. Virgo

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The South Node is in your sign on July 16. While it is at 1 degree and retrograde, you see how fate has taken you down a path of personal healing and growth. You have needed this time in your life to nurture yourself. You needed it so that when things go wrong in love, you are strong no matter what.

Thursday's horoscope brings you to a place where everything in your personal life falls together as it is meant to be. As a result, your hands feel free to do the work of love in a relationship. You feel more than ready to show someone that you care from the bottom of your heart.

3. Sagittarius

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The North Node in Pisces on Thursday teaches you how rejection can be just as valuable as acceptance. A retrograde South Node at 1 degree in Virgo means something good is happening in your career. You get a chance to revisit a problem that hurt your pride.

Someone seemed to dislike you for no reason at all, Sagittarius, yet things are starting to work themselves out. You had to learn how to let go of the need to be liked. You can't please everyone, and you are finally OK with that fact.

4. Gemini

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Gemini, you're constantly thinking and making adjustments. The world is always evolving, and it makes you feel really excited about what you can do with your life. On July 16, you see an opportunity to exceed your own expectations and seize the moment.

You've outgrown old patterns that you were taught as a child. You don't mind that they exist, and you're comfortable with other people continuing a certain kind of legacy. What you don't want to do for your own life is stay stuck in a rut. The North Node in Pisces, since it is retrograde and ready for a fresh start, gives you a much better perspective.

5. Capricorn

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On Thursday, the South Node in Virgo teaches you that life lessons are rarely one-and-done. There is always more to learn. You're in a constant state of change, and that's a beautiful thing. Channel those incredible lessons of the past into writing, Capricorn. You want to share what you have experienced with others.

You want to be a person who grows and evolves. You have so much to offer the world. A Pisces retrograde North Node helps you to find that creative side. It's in there for you to connect with. What makes today beautiful is that fresh start you've craved happens in your heart first.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.