5 Zodiac Signs Experiencing The Best Horoscopes All Week, From Now Until July 19

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes the week of July 6 to 12, 2026. The days ahead are all about pouring love into yourself and those around you.

The week begins with the New Moon in Cancer on July 14, which brings a lot of positive transformations. This is the time to take control of your story and abandon your fears moving forward. Now that Jupiter is in Leo, the rest of this year is full of exciting new beginnings, and this week is no exception.

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It's time to face what's holding you back. Expect to experience a lot of changes, but it's nothing you can't handle.

1. Cancer

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The New Moon in your sign opens up a world of new adventures and opportunities for you, Cancer. You are already doing the hard work, and this transit brings the rewards for your efforts. It also sheds light on how you take care of yourself, and where you could do better.

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Don't be surprised if you find yourself reminiscing on the past. Mercury is still retrograde, reconnecting you with old parts of yourself. Be careful not to let your inner critic get the best of you, as Saturn in Aries makes you doubt yourself.

Embrace the changes this week and apply what you've learned so far this year. Appreciate the people who give you unconditional love and support. Fight for what you believe in and don’t lose sight of your goals.

2. Virgo

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For you, Virgo, this week is all about your friendships. The Cancer New Moon reminds you why you should take care of those meaningful bonds. It also pushes you to take on the role of a leader within your social circle. If your friends reach out to you for some insight, welcome their questions and give them support.

With Mercury still retrograde, you may see people from the past or meet someone new who you really click with. Take time now to make plans for later this month, when the South Node finally moves out of your sign. This transit brings new beginnings and has you feeling optimistic.

3. Scorpio

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Tuesday's Cancer New Moon has you exploring and expanding your horizons, Scorpio. Feed your desire to learn new things and don’t be afraid to express yourself in a fresh way. Discovering what inspires you will be a theme for the next six months.

With Mercury retrograde, this is a good time to learn from others, especially those closest to you. You may be feeling a little nostalgic, as it brings up lessons you learned when Jupiter was in Cancer.

Join a club or start a new free course. Be open to meeting new people. This is the time to dive into and grow your understanding of topics that interest you. Let your curiosity lead this week.

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4. Capricorn

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The Cancer New Moon is targeting your relationships, Capricorn. It's good to reflect, but don't stay in the past. Learn from the mistakes you've made, so you don't repeat them in your future partnerships.

This lunation makes it easy for you to figure out the qualities you want in friends or romantic partners moving forward. You may need to establish some better boundaries as you apply the lessons learned during the Jupiter in Cancer transit.

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Get ready to be more present for the people you love starting this week. Collaborate on a project or reach out to family members you haven't spoken to in a bit. Plan a nice date night with your romantic partner or catch up with an old friend.

5. Pisces

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This week, welcome new experiences into your life, Pisces. If you are single, put yourself out there and meet new people. The energy now supports romance, and you may just find the love you've been looking for. If you are in a relationship already, see this as an opportunity to share your world with your partner.

Mercury retrograde adds a lot of fun energy to your communication. Focus on spending quality time with your romantic partner and loved ones.

This is also a good time to build on your library of ideas. Mercury brings treasures in the form of new insight and inspiration. Your imagination is flourishing, and you have a powerful vision for a future project. Believe in your potential and don't doubt what you can create and master at this time.

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A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.