Saturn Retrograde Has A Test For 5 Zodiac Signs That Starts On July 26, 2026

Starting on July 26, 2026, Saturn retrograde has a test for five zodiac signs. The planet of structure and discipline is not going easy on us now.

Until December 10, these astrological signs will have no choice but to confront some uncomfortable truths. However, it all serves a purpose. This is about taking accountability for your actions and learning from what you've been through. According to an astrologer named Helena Hathor, it's time to "buckle up and get disciplined."

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1. Cancer

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Saturn retrograde is targeting your professional life, Cancer, and it's going to feel like a real test. To pass, you must take your career into your own hands. "Over the next four months, you're going to see where anyone has misused or abused their power or authority towards you," Hathor explained. While this won't be nice to hear, it's the push you need to make some changes.

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From where you work to who gives you orders, everything is changing for the better. You might even decide to shift fields entirely or start your own business. This is about taking control of your path and financial prosperity. It won't be easy, but if you're up for the challenge, you can attract great wealth and abundance.

2. Aries

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As Saturn retrograde begins on July 26, you are in for a wake-up call, Aries. "You're realizing where you haven't been disciplined and where you need to remove any bad habits out of your life because they're inhibiting your growth," Hathor explained.

Saturn is in your sign, so this energy feels personal. Take a moment to reflect on what in your life isn't working. You may realize that you've been burning out at work and need to find a better balance. Perhaps you have been neglecting your own needs or acting too impulsively. Whatever it is, this is your chance to make the changes needed to improve your life. That's how you pass Saturn's test.

3. Libra

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Saturn retrograde is testing your boundaries, Libra, and you may find that they are weaker than you thought. Take time to reflect on your relationships and notice where your limits are being crossed. Who in your life is not respecting your time and energy? Who is taking advantage of your generosity?

"This is a deep review about the standard that you hold within all your one-on-one relationships," the astrologer noted. It sounds intense, but you're about to release some serious karma on those who've done you dirty. Set some firm boundaries and don't be shocked if your relationships do a complete 180 after July 26.

4. Capricorn

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It's time to step up, Capricorn. Saturn retrograde is testing your ability to take the reins and lead, particularly at home and in your personal life. You may be a force to be reckoned with at work, but that's not what this transit is about.

"You're about to become a serious driving force at home," Hathor said. You see what is and isn't working, and are willing to put in a new structure that benefits everyone. It will be hard work, but Saturn is the perfect planet to give you that extra push. Just be sure to take your time and think over any decisions. Saturn is retrograde from July 26 to December 10, so there is no reason to rush.

5. Aquarius

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Starting on July 26, Saturn retrograde is asking you to slow down and review your life. Pay close attention to how you present yourself and communicate with others. "You're going to be reviewing contracts, agreements, and really putting in better boundaries with the partnerships that you make," Hathor explained.

This cosmic test may not be pleasant, Aquarius, but its purpose is to improve your life. You are ready to make some changes. In fact, you have been for a while now. Fortunately, this retrograde helps you see where your energy can be best put to use.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.