5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Friday, July 10

On July 10, 2026, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes as the Moon leaves Taurus and enters Gemini.

The Moon signals intellectual focus, and the Sun is all about the heart and emotions. That means Friday is a day of being honest with yourself about the things you logically know are wrong, yet have trouble letting go of. The heart knows, but your mind often talks you out of it or leads you to believe you can change a person when you can't.

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Each of these zodiac signs has something they thought they could never overcome or do without, but that changes on July 10, making their horoscopes for Friday some of the best they've had in a very long time.

1. Taurus

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Friday is the day you finally lay down the law about a money-related situation. You know that if you could just do one thing differently, it would really improve your life. You finally resolve a problem that involves a bill you typically run late on.

A friend gives you really good advice, and you realize that you were seeing things all wrong. It's better now that you caught it early on. You can't change the past, but you're kind of glad things went the way that they did. You're much smarter and wiser now. Go, bull!

2. Gemini

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The Moon in your sign makes it much easier for you to sort through a very complicated rift with a friend. You've been bumping heads lately, though not necessarily in a bad way. Deep down, you know that when people are close, they will have disagreements. So, your tension is a good sign.

On Friday, you discover a way to debate with others that is so sensitive and civil it's surprising even to you. You learn how to frame your point of view so that it makes sense. They don't necessarily come to your side, but what does happen proves that the power of friendship is forever working in your favor.

3. Sagittarius

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A very good day is in store for you after the Moon enters your sector of relationships on July 10. You can't stop thinking about how much you want to share with someone special. You want to go out together and see them smile. There are dreams to talk about and thoughts you want to open up and share.

Life is so much better when you have a partner, whether romantic, platonic, or business-wise, right beside you. On Friday, you find the time that never seems to be there. It all falls together, and they are fully present. The cell phones are put down, and conversation flows. All attention is on each other, and it's as if the entire world stops.

4. Scorpio

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The more help you have, the better your life is. Meaning July 10 is very, very good, Scorpio. Just before the weekend, you tie up a few loose ends in a pretty little bow. Whatever you ask for, you get. When the Moon enters Gemini on Friday, your mind aligns with the people around you.

It's almost as though your psychic side is contagious. You want to learn more? The information comes to you promptly. You have a question? It gets answered before you even ask. Typically, you try to keep everything to yourself. This time it's much, much different. You realize that you need to be vulnerable. You can't do it all yourself.

5. Cancer

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The Moon in Gemini helps you to close the door on something that's bothered you for way too long. You realize that you have to say goodbye to certain individuals. The way they think is just too different from how you are.

It's not that there's anything wrong with who they want to be. It's just that life is easier when you are surrounded by friends who are on the same page as you. Overall, Friday turns out to be a very good day for you because life is just simple and you like it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.