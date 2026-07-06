Neptune Retrograde Gives 5 Zodiac Signs Great Horoscopes On Tuesday, July 7

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on July 7, 2026. Neptune goes retrograde on Tuesday, which is actually better than it sounds.

When Neptune is retrograde, you start seeing situations and people as they are in real life instead of seeing them as you want them to be. That's not always comfortable, but it's genuinely good news. Neptune retrograde sort of cancels out the more frustrating Mercury retrograde energy on Tuesday, clearing things up for these astrological signs who end up having a pretty great day.

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1. Gemini

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Neptune retrograde starts at a great time for you. Your horoscope for July 7 is such a good one because you have a sort of aha! moment when things become about as obvious as they could get. You don’t have to overthink it anymore.

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Regardless of how you feel about what you’ve figured out, you recognize that the fact that you finally have a real answer at all is better than nothing. You can totally make the info you have work for you.

2. Leo

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According to your horoscope for July 7, Neptune retrograde finally clears up something you've been deeply confused about. A plan for your future that hasn't fully made sense. Turns out you've been operating on an assumption that you realize on Tuesday isn’t really accurate.

It's not bad news, Leo. This actually comes as a relief. Your next step is a lot easier than you thought it would be, yes, but most importantly, you don’t feel as worn down. Not knowing what to do was taking up more mental energy than you realized, but now you can move forward.

3. Libra

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Neptune retrograde has a funny way of basically ripping the rose-colored glasses off. This is what happens to you on Tuesday, Libra, when someone you’re still getting to know does something that reminds you that they are, in fact, just a person.

You don’t get the ick or anything like that. That’s why this is such a great horoscope. It just makes you see this person a little more accurately than you have been. As a matter of fact, you actually like this person a lot better now that you see them for who they really are.

4. Scorpio

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The universe is kinda calling you out on July 7, Scorpio, not gonna lie. When Neptune retrograde starts, that habit you keep pretending you don’t have becomes just about impossible to ignore. When you catch yourself doing it yet again on Tuesday, you finally think enough is enough.

This may not sound like a great horoscope. You don’t like feeling exposed. That’s fair. It’s a reality check that you didn’t necessarily want. But trust me when I say you’ll see why it had to happen once Neptune retrograde ends in December.

5. Capricorn

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Things have been sort of weird at home, Capricorn. Something has become way more complicated than it needs to be. When Neptune turns retrograde on July 7, it finally becomes clear to you why.

This is great for you because the hard part was not knowing what you were even dealing with. Now that you know what you're working with, you can actually figure out how to handle it. The vibe changes almost immediately.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.