6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Financial Success On July 1, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success on July 1, 2026. Wednesday is a Fire Rat Destruction Day during a Fire Horse year and Wood Horse month.

Destruction Days are usually about getting rid of the thing that's been blocking you. The Fire Rat spots shortcuts and opportunities other people miss. Sometimes your biggest financial breakthrough is finally cutting ties with what's been costing you big time. For these animal signs, July starts with a moment that changes the direction of everything that comes next.

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1. Rat

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You've been treating one idea like it's a guilty pleasure. It’s that creative thing you keep saying you'll get around to one day, but think about constantly.

On July 1 somebody asks about it and shows enough interest that you stop dismissing it as unrealistic. Don't laugh it off this time. You don't have to know exactly where it leads before you take the first step. This has major potential for you. Do it!

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2. Snake

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I have a feeling you're about to stop chasing money in the obvious places. You've been looking in one direction for so long that you've completely ignored something sitting right beside you. It might be a connection you forgot about or a talent you've never charged for.

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Whatever it is, the second you turn your attention toward it on Wednesday, everything else starts making a lot more sense. This is divine timing at its best, Snake. Go with it.

3. Horse

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Somebody around you is living proof that the rules you've been following aren't actually rules. You hear what they negotiated and what they walked away from. Then you become so aware that you never realized you could do that.

I don't think Wednesday changes your bank account overnight, but it does change what you're willing to ask for. That's where the real money starts coming in. Good stuff.

4. Pig

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You're about to stop trying to rescue a situation (or person) that's been seriously draining you. Maybe it's a job that keeps moving the goalposts or a person that's giving you nothing back.

By July 1, you're done pouring good energy after bad. The minute you let it go, something else shows up that actually deserves your attention. And thank goodness. You’ve been waiting for this.

5. Monkey

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There's somebody in your life who keeps saying you guys should do something together someday. Most people would smile and leave it there, but not you.

On July 1 you're the one who asks when it’s gonna happen. That one question turns a vague conversation into a real opportunity. Sometimes the luck comes in when you’re the one who finally gets the ball rolling. Go for it!

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6. Rabbit

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I think your financial win on Wednesday comes from finally realizing you've outgrown something you've been paying quite a bit for. It might even be something as small a way of doing things that's been costing you way more than money.

The second you cut it loose on July 1, you feel relief before you even notice the savings. That's how you know it was time. Say goodbye and watch the abundance roll on in.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.