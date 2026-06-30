5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Wednesday, July 1

When the Moon conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius on July 1, 2026, five zodiac signs experience very good horoscopes. The Moon in Aquarius is detached, and Pluto pushes you to be in control.

When you are in control of your feelings, it actually feels pretty good. It's almost like you're watching a movie and other people are watching from a safe distance. Nothing really can get under your skin, and it's so much easier to make wise decisions. You have a broader perspective and can be super objective because you don't have to work hard to get yourself back in check. These astrological signs have no stress to manage on Wednesday because it never starts.

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1. Gemini

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You really do believe in having an open mind, and that's part of what makes Wednesday's horoscope so good for you. On July 1, you discover a tidbit of information that blows you away. Pluto conjunct the Moon in Aquarius motivates you to check out anything and everything about the world that you're curious about.

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You do a deep dive into subjects that you've told yourself in the past you want to learn. Only this time, instead of just talking about it, you actually do it. What you discover is an entire way of thinking that you never imagined you could have in the past. Today proves to be really, really awesome, and Gemini, you are all the better for it.

2. Virgo

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When Pluto, the planet of transformation, joins forces with the Moon in the sign of Aquarius, you feel like changing how you live your life. You always do things to be the best human that you can be. But you have gotten into a few bad habits that you know need to change. With the help of Pluto on July 1, you start working on your physical body to get stronger and more powerful.

Your mental health is super important to you right now, too, and it's easier for you to detach from your pride and listen to advice from others. You are often the one who knows the right things to do, Virgo. You're really good at being organized and detailed about everything you plan to do and committing to it. What makes your July 1 horoscope so amazing for you is how easy it is for you to make adjustments. Normally, you war with yourself, but that doesn't happen today.

3. Sagittarius

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Something interesting happens on July 1, and it sparks some intense curiosity in you. You want to explore the secrets of your mind. You test out different ways to communicate with friends, believing that maybe by chance you have some sort of psychic connection with them. Topics like telepathy and mind reading are really interesting to you.

On one hand, you know it sounds a little crazy. But on Wednesday, you don't really care, and that's one of the things that makes your horoscope so good. It's the freedom to do whatever you want, without worrying about what other people think.

4. Aries

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You have been hanging out with the same friends for quite some time, and now you're ready to spread your wings and fly. One very good thing that happens, according to your July 1 horoscope, is that you meet someone who typically wouldn't cross your path. It could be your willingness to put yourself out there and mingle with new social circles. Or it could just be the fact that you picked up on the universe's vibe and your mind was open to it.

On Wednesday, whatever it is that brings a special person into your life. You are thankful. Pluto helps you see the differences between you and others as assets, and you really like that you bring unique things to the table that they need as well.

5. Scorpio

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One thing people don't always know about you is that when you are trying to have control, it's because there's something you're afraid of. On July 1, you address your fears. Pluto, your ruling planet, working with the Moon in Aquarius, helps you to detach from whatever worries you every day. Instead, on Wednesday, you work on yourself.

Your inner world becomes vibrant and highly active. You realize that a lot of the things you question aren't threats to your safety or security. Instead, they are invitations from the universe for you to grow and change. Now that you see things for what they are, you feel good, and that's what really makes this horoscope one of the best you experience all week.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.