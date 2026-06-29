Jupiter Entering Leo Gives 5 Zodiac Signs The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, June 30

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes when Jupiter enters Leo on June 30, 2026. This is a big change in energy that gives these signs extra luck and lots of confidence on Tuesday.

Leo is the zodiac sign that literally rules joy and fun. Since Jupiter expands whatever it touches, that means we can expect those two things in abundance over the next year. Though this energy is something everyone can and will enjoy over time, these astrological signs benefit almost instantly on Tuesday.

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1. Cancer

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Your emerald year might be over, but that doesn’t mean your luck stops here. You still have one of the best horoscopes on June 30 because Jupiter in Leo gives you a lot of luck with money. Not bad, huh?

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Yes, Cancer. This does mean that all that good fortune you just experienced in your personal life over the last year is now doing the same work for your finances. Don’t be surprised when someone unexpectedly pays for something you buy on Tuesday or you randomly find money on the ground. In fact, you should probably get used to it.

2. Virgo

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You have such a good horoscope on June 30 because nothing happens. What would be an admittedly forgettable horoscope for other zodiac signs is the best for you because usually if you’re not already busy doing something, you’re busy thinking about what needs to be done next.

But not on Tuesday. Everything goes to plan. There’s no drama or people asking you to do anything extra. You sleep through the night for the first time in a while. It’s not a flashy day by any means, which is exactly the kind of day you needed, Virgo.

3. Aquarius

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Someone else makes a decision on Tuesday that tells you everything you need to know without you having to ask. Whether that decision is what you were hoping for or not doesn’t really matter. They made their choice, Aquarius. Now it’s very obvious to you what yours should be.

This gives you a great horoscope because you’re not dealing with any uncertainty. There’s nothing left unresolved or confusing in this relationship after June 30. Jupiter in Leo is lucky for you in that way.

4. Capricorn

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You don't like chasing people for money owed, but you've secretly been watching a financial situation carefully for a while now. After waiting for someone else to follow through on what they promised, on June 30, they do. With interest.

You already knew it was coming, Capricorn. You just didn't know exactly when, so this is a nice surprise. This is the payoff for having so much patience.

5. Aries

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I keep seeing a name pop up on your phone on Tuesday, Aries. It’s someone you weren't expecting to hear from. You've been thinking about them a lot, but didn't want to be the first to reach out.

The message itself might not be anything special, but the fact that you got it is good enough for you. You know exactly what to do next.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.